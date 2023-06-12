Back in March, it was revealed in a report by The Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming superhero movie The Flash had been testing well both inside and outside the studios. For months, the film has steadily been gaining hype ahead of its June 16 release date, aided in no small part by the likes of James Gunn, who referred to the film as “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.”

Outside of Warner Bros. Discovery, however, it had a very high profile supporter and backer: the all-encompassing actor, movie star, stuntman, daredevil, producer and walking brand of Tom Cruise. At the time of the report, it was said that Cruise had seen the movie, directed by Andy Muschietti, and loved it so much that he cold-called the director to tell him how much he had enjoyed it. Cruise had met with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav about a separate matter, and during the course of the meet, Zaslav mentioned how good the film was.

Suitably curious, Cruise made a request to see the current cut of the movie, a request which Zaslav was happy to agree to, and the film was sent over to Cruise for his opinion. The report added that a Warners employee brought the movie to Cruise’s home in Beverly Hills and stayed until the conclusion of the film, and then left with the movie. Cruise was so blown away by the film that he was said to have reached out directly to Muschietti to let him know how much he had enjoyed it, in a parallel with how Steven Spielberg had praised him for the success of Top Gun: Maverick.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Everything You Want in a Movie

Cruise was reported to have said the film was "everything you want in a movie" and "the kind of movie we need right now". Three months later, with The Flash just days away from release, Muschietti and his producing partner, sister Barbara Muschietti, have been making the rounds to promote the film, confirmed that the call happened, and were asked if the call from Cruise added any sort of pressure to them in terms of expectation.

"No," Andy said to Total Film. "If anything, [we got] more confidence in the thing that we did, because the movie was finished by the time that [Cruise and Stephen King - who also praised the film] saw it, so it was a confidence boost if anything."

Barbara added: "It's a very cynical industry, and to hear people that really have no skin in the game, because they have nothing to gain, just say something that lovely – in the case of Tom Cruise, he called us, talked for 15 minutes, praising Andy, praising the film, and it just feels very good because we really work very hard to make these movies."

The Flash opens in cinemas on June 16. Check out our interview with Andy and Barbara Muschietti down below.