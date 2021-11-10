The Flash won't be the only hero in Central City when the hit series returns for its eighth season next week. New photos have been released from the first episode in the 5-part Armageddon event, in which Grant Gustin's Flash teams up with The Atom/Ray Palmer (played by Brandon Routh).

After first being introduced in the third season of Arrow, The Atom went on to become one of the original members of the Legends of Tomorrow. Palmer was later written out of the series during the show's fifth season. However, he did recently return for the show's 100th episode. Other photos for the episode show Barry Allen (Gustin) with members of Team Flash including Chester Runk (Brandon McKnight), Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), and Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet). Barry's wife Iris West-Allen (played by Candice Patton) is also featured in the images.

Armageddon will be the first crossover event in The CW's Arrowverse since 2019-2020's Crisis on Infinite Earths. A crossover last season between Superman & Lois and Batwoman was planned, but later scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns. When talking about the crossover, showrunner Eric Wallace said that it would feature some of the most emotional episodes of The Flash ever produced.

"Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans," said Wallace. "And we're doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional FLASH episodes. So yes, ARMAGEDDON is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It's going to be a true event for FLASH and ARROWVERSE fans, old and new."

The Atom won't be the superhero from the Arrowverse that The Flash will team up with for the event. Other announced guest stars include Green Arrow/Mia Queen (Kat McNamara), Sentinel/Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), Black Lightning/Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), Batwoman/Ryan Wilder (Javica Leslie), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau). Villains for the crossover include The Reverse-Flash/Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough).

Armageddon kicks off in The Flash's eighth season premiering on Tuesday, November 16, on The CW. In the meantime, fans can view more images as well as the trailer that The CW released of the crossover below:

