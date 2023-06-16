Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Flash'The Flash is a film packed to the brim with excitement, adventure, and plenty of cameos, but it's also a film where the title protagonist fundamentally betrays the plot's central theme and one where its title character learns absolutely nothing. Before you ask, no. This is not a sneaky reference to how Ezra Miller is playing an altruistic superhero despite the actor's notorious run-ins with the law. Being a loose adaptation of the Flashpoint arc from DC Comics, The Flash largely focuses on Barry Allen (Miller) as he uses the Speed Force to go back in time to save his mother from getting murdered. After accidentally creating a war-torn future, the legendary comic run concludes with Barry realizing that you can't change the past without altering the future in unexpected ways.

That's how the story goes for the most part in Andy Muschietti's long-awaited feature film, but a last-minute decision from Barry leads to one of the most baffling and nonsensical decisions from a superhero protagonist in a long time.

Barry Allen Sees the Horrors of His Time-Meddling First Hand

The epic climax of The Flash sees Barry Allen, his younger and more inexperienced counterpart, a much older Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton), and a formerly imprisoned Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle) confronting the war-hungry General Zod (Michael Shannon) and his army of Kryptonian soldiers. The heroes put up an admirable fight, but the longer the conflict goes on, the clearer it becomes to Barry that Zod will win in every outcome. Even if he goes back in time to stop Batman and Supergirl from getting killed, Zod still succeeds in destroying the Earth.

This sentiment is not shared by the younger Barry Allen doppelganger, who knows that if they fail, billions of people in this timeline will be killed by Zod. As the younger Barry continues to fight, ignoring his older and wiser clone. The more younger Barry goes back to the battle, the more he is covered in Kryptonian debris, his advanced healing factor treating the impalements as if they were nothing. While in the time vortex, the two Barrys are joined by the mysterious monster that's been stalking the older Barry earlier in the film, revealing themself to be a future version of Barry who never stopped fighting in the battle with Zod.

It's here where the gravity of Barry's seemingly innocuous decision to save his mother dawns on him. The simple act of putting a can of tomatoes in his mother's shopping cart has led to a terrifying butterfly effect that ends in the destruction of his world and his becoming a monster. When the younger Barry sacrifices himself to save his older counterpart, it seems to prove once and for all that the meddling of time has led to grave consequences. These are consequences that Barry is going to reverse and prevent from happening again...right?

Barry Changes the Past Mere Moments After Realizing the Consequences

Barry goes back to the moment when the timeline was drastically changed, seeing the previous version of himself putting the can of tomatoes in his mother's cart. While Barry knows that he has to undo that altering of time, he also can't help himself from having one last goodbye with Nora Allen (Maribel Verdú). Even though Nora doesn't recognize Barry as her adult son, she still hugs the distressed individual, before Barry uses his powers to take the tomato can out of her cart, thus undoing his meddling with time.

Now, one could argue that Barry's interaction with his mother is another case of The Flash meddling with time and could create another butterfly effect. That may very well be true, but Barry's tearful goodbye to Nora is a standout moment that is one of the film's greatest emotional moments, so it still at least works in that respect. However, what Barry does next is an even more egregious example of meddling with time again.

Literal seconds after undoing his mistake, Barry looks over to the security camera that failed to capture his father's innocence earlier in the film. Despite knowing full well that his earlier actions caused many of his friends never to be born and created a universe destined to die, Barry somehow thinks it's okay to move a can of tomatoes, so that the camera can see his dad's face...WHAT?!? Has Barry learned absolutely nothing in the past two and a half hours? Why in the Elseworlds would a character as smart as Barry Allen not realize that this would only create another multiverse of unexpected consequences? Barry's earlier decision to put the universe at risk to save his mother was already selfish, but it was accidental. This willful attempt to alter the universe to save his dad isn't just irresponsible; it's just downright nonsensical when you consider the things Barry has seen.

'The Flash' Basically Kills Ben Affleck's Batman and Possibly More of the DCEU's Heroes

When Barry gets back to what he thinks is his original timeline, Barry seems to get a happy ending. His father is exonerated and he has a date set with his longtime crush Iris West (Kiersey Clemons). Barry quickly sees that his actions have led to an unexpected development - Bruce Wayne is no longer the one played by Ben Affleck but is now portrayed by former Batman actor George Clooney.

While it is a funny cameo appearance, this effectively confirms that Barry Allen has erased the Bruce Wayne he knows from existence. Who is to say that other heroes in the DCEU haven't been replaced or were even never born because Barry decided to help save his father? These are the questions that Barry realistically should have asked, but the consequences of helping his father somehow never occurred to him

This situation makes Barry an unlikeable character at best and makes the film's story nonsensical at worst, making the theme of accepting the past feel null and void. Collider's own Ross Bonaime put it best in his review of The Flash, stating the film depicts "a false hero’s journey that never learns its lesson."

