At long last, after facing numerous delays and courting controversy with its star Ezra Miller, The Flash has finally arrived in theaters. The multiversal story marks the end of the old DC universe, taking notes from the Flashpoint comic event as Barry Allen tries to reset the universe. A key presence throughout the film is Batman with Michael Keaton returning to the role for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns complete with a number of gadgets and Batsuits that pull from the entire history of the character. Comic illustrator Joe Quinones provided several Batsuit design concepts for the film and, now that it's out, he was cleared to share his work with the world on Twitter.

Quinones is a comics veteran working on a number of titles across Marvel, DC, and more including the recent Batman '89 which offers an alternate continuity for Keaton's Batman after the events of Batman Returns. Naturally, then, he drew from the Tim Burton universe, as well as the many toys released based on the films, for his suit designs. In terms of what was closest to the final designs for the film, he showcased his laser attack, stealth jumper, aero strike, and jungle tracker Batsuits which were based heavily on the action figures for the 1989 Batman film and Returns with a little inspiration taken from Bob Kane's original design for the Caped Crusader. They're all a far cry from Batman's typical attire, but they offer some versatility to his arsenal. The other suits he tackled included an air attack suit, a scuba diving outfit, and "firebolt" Batman.

Within the film, a number of suits can be seen in Keaton's Batcave that reference the larger history of Batman from the comics to Keaton's previous films and even Adam West's iconic television role. None are quite as bonkers as what Quinones envisioned, but there are a few with a bit more armor and attachments than the rest that stand out. Even so, the designs are certainly unique and harken back to the days when Burton's Batman reigned supreme.

The Flash Contains No Shortage of Easter Eggs and Cameos

Batman and DC fans were given a lot to love in terms of Easter Eggs as director Andy Muschietti really played with the multiverse concept for The Flash. While Keaton's Batman was the main draw, the film starts out with Barry joining forces with Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman before he starts going back in time. As mentioned above, West's Batman was also given his due along with a few more spoilery surprises that await viewers in theaters. For all the little references for fans the film comes packed with, Muschietti says there were still several cameos left on the cutting room floor that could've made for an even more absurd experience.

The Flash centers on Barry Allen as he uses his powers to go back in time to prevent the death of his mother only to end up in a dark reality where no metahumans exist and General Zod (Michael Shannon) is back on Earth. He joins forces with a younger version of himself and coaxes a very different Batman out of retirement to help make things right, even rescuing Superman's cousin Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to help. While the film isn't garnering universal praise thanks in part to some questionable CGI, it's tracking as a worthy sendoff to the old era of DC on the big screen with a $9 million start in Thursday box office previews.

The Flash is in theaters now. Check out Quinones's collection of Batman concept art for the film below.