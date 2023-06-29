While many of the major studios won’t be at San Diego Comic Con this year including Marvel, DC Comics will be at the world’s biggest comic con this year in full force. The best part of any con is all the exclusive merchandise and SDCC usually has the biggest selection to choose from. Now Funko has unveiled their new line of DC exclusives for the massive Summer fan event.

The first of four exclusives is of Pop! Barry Allen (In Electric Chair) from the latest DC film The Flash. While the film was very divisive overall, one of the coolest scenes from Flash was present day Barry getting his powers back with the help of Michael Keaton’s Batman, Supergirl, and a younger version of himself. It was a scene ripped straight from the pages of Flashpoint which the film itself was loosely based on.

The next piece is series two of Bitty Pop! DC Comics which contains two sets of black light four packs. The sets include Batman, Scarecrow, Robin and a mystery figure. This figure could be Robot Batman, Batman Beyond, Catwoman, or The Penguin. These sets are limited to 4000-pieces and come with an acrylic case.

The next figure is from the DC Super Friends Rewind (Funko Rewind) line of Batman. The 3.5 inch vinyl figure comes with a matching character card and VHS clamshell inspired packaging. There’s also a Chase variant of Evil Batman in his sinister orange costume. The Super Friends is one of the most iconic animated series to come out of the 80s, so it's always great to see it still represented in current pop culture.

The final exclusive is a Mondo edition of The Batman soundtrack. The 2022 hit superhero crime epic had one of the best music in recent memory. Michael Giacchino’s brilliant score is going to sound amazing on this three disc set and, the best part is, it glows-in-the-dark. This score however will only be limited to only 500 pieces.

DC’s Rough 2023

We’re only halfway through the year, but 2023 has not been kind to DC. Particularly when it comes to their offerings on the big screen. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is one of the biggest box office bombs in comic book history and soon The Flash will be right behind it as the film has only made just over $200 million at worldwide box office in two weeks of release. That’s against a reported $200 million production budget. That doesn’t bode well for Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that are both releasing later this year. However, no matter the quality of the films, fans will at least always get great figures to go alongside them. For example, The Flash Funko Pops have been particularly stunning regardless of what you think about the film itself. Funko also has huge plans for Marvel at SDCC which include new Spider-Man and Thor: Love and Thunder Pops.

DC at SDCC

DC plans for SDCC include a screening of their new animated film Justice League: Warworld and a preview of the fourth season of Harley Quinn at Warner Brothers' Max Original Animation presentation. SDCC runs from Wednesday, July 19 to Sunday, July 23. Until then, you can find more information about Funko’s DC exclusives on their website.

