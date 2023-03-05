Holy Batmobile, Batman! As part of its Winter Showcase, McFarlane Toys is gearing up to release a Batmobile toy modeled after Michael Keaton's vehicle used in Batman and Batman Returns. Fans got a sneak peek at the Batmobile on the company's official Twitter and Instagram pages, where the lone picture showcases the difference between the Keatonmobile in the classic Batman movies and the version featured in The Flash: a larger vehicle entry point. The release date and official pre-order information for the Batmobile are yet to be announced, but one thing is for sure: this Batmobile is coming in hot.

McFarlane Toys also revealed 12" figures of Keaton's Batman and Ezra Miller's Flash during the Winter Showcase. These collectibles come complete with character biographies on the box's back, character artwork on the box's front, and collectible cards. The collectibles and the Batmobile have such meticulous attention to detail; it's no wonder that fans eagerly anticipate the collectibles' release.

The Batmobile is an icon in its own right. Keaton's version, designed by Julian Caldow and stylist Anton Furst, first appeared in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns. It remains one of the most recognizable and beloved Batmobiles to this day, inspiring countless designs in other Batman shows and movies that followed. With the Batmobile already teased in various previews, including at 2021's DC Fandome and the 2023 Superbowl TV spot, we eagerly await how it will be used in the upcoming movie.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Michael Keaton Batman Hot Toys Figure and Batmobile Unveiled ahead of 'The Flash'

'The Flash' Promises to Shake Things Up

The Flash is shaking things up with the titular hero using his superspeed powers to travel back in time and prevent his mother's murder. But changing the past completely changes the future. His actions have unintended consequences, and he is now trapped on an alternate Earth with General Zod and destruction looming on the horizon. In this dire situation, he turns to a hardened, grizzled, retired Batman and a certain Kryptonian (though not the one he was expecting). In addition to Keaton and Miller, The Flash stars Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Ron Livingston, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue and Maribel Verdu, and is directed by Andy Muschietti. It is written by Christina Hodson. Learn more about The Flash and everything we so know far.

The movie speeds its way into theaters on June 16. While waiting, take a look at the Batmobile below: