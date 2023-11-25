The Scarlet Speedster has been running through audiences' hearts for decades now, and over the years, many actors portray DC's fastest hero. The Flash has saved lives both in animation and live-action, leaving room for countless wonderful actors to step in and lend their abilities to the role.

The character has brought some of the best out of its performers and graced audiences with performances that would and continue to stick with them. Whether they're in the animated Justice League series or the CW's live-action interpretation, the actors of the Flash are not to be trifled with. Still, while every actor puts their spin on the role, some are undoubtedly better than others. The best actors to play The Flash nail the character's unique humor and physicality, embodying the Scarlet Speedster entirely and becoming synonymous with the role.

10 Ezra Miller

Flash Tenure: 2016-2023

Movie Years 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' 2016 'Justice League' 2017 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' 2021 'The Flash' 2023

The world quickly grew to know Ezra Miller as the Flash on the big screen. They made their first appearance in the DCEU in a speedy cameo in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, later going on to play the character in 2017's Justice League and 2023's The Flash. In the meantime, Miller appeared in 2021's long-awaited Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Miller handed audiences a version of the character that hadn't been seen for quite a while. Their Barry Allen was a very eccentric and jittery character as if always running on caffeine. With the Flash of the DCEU being only 25 when the League fought Steppenwolf, he's very much like a kid, and Miller brings that energy with every scene. Unfortunately, the DCEU's hectic, unclear nature prevented Miller from fully exploring the role. Their solo film became collateral of the franchise's pivot under James Gunn, seemingly ending Miller's tenure with a fizzle rather than a bang.

9 Kyle Gallner

Flash Tenure: 2004-2010

Show Years 'Smallville' Seasons 4, 6, 8, 10 2004, 2007, 2009, 2010

Smallville did many wonderful things not only for television but specifically for the superhero genre, showing audiences and networks all that could be done visually with superheroes; Kyle Gallner's Flash is one of the best examples. Smallville Season 4, Episode 5, "Run" brought the Flash to television for the first time, and with grace.

Gallner played Bart Allen, also known as Impulse, the younger more rebellious character in the Flash family and was portrayed as a small-time "character-of-the-week" thief in his first appearance. Being set on the right path after his first encounter with Clark, Bart would return a few times, becoming a fan-favorite as he grew in importance. Kyle Gallner is a wonderful actor, and his take on Bart is brilliant; he is cheeky and slightly annoying yet wholesome and always welcome; if he had received more screen time, he could've easily become one of the all-time best Flashes.

8 Keiynan Lonsdale

Flash Tenure: 2015-2023

Show Years 'The Flash' Seasons 2-6, 9 2015-2020, 2023 'Supergirl' Season 3 2017 'DC Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 2017-2018

Keiynan Lonsdale joined the cast of CW's The Flash in its second season to play the long-lost son of Joe West, Wally West. Lonsdale added a youthful spirit to The Flash that had only been found here and there in the character Cisco. But Lonsdale would eventually step into his own suit when he became Kid Flash. When Barry got lost in the Speed Force and was thought to be gone for good, Wally stepped into the Flash suit and became the Flash for a short period.

Though only getting to play the actual mantle of the Flash shortly, Lonsdale's performance as Wally was spectacular. Fans begged for his return to the show every season after his eventual departure, with Lonsdale returning for the show's final season. Like other Arrowverse characters, Lonsdale's Wally appeared in other shows, including Supergirl and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

7 Neil Patrick Harris

Flash Tenure: 2008

Movie Year 'Justice League: The New Frontier' 2008

With Justice League: The New Frontier taking place in the 1950s, Neil Patrick Harris brought a perfect Golden Age sound to the character of Barry Allen. Bringing together a Justice League from the 50s was a tough job, especially on the casting side of production, but the entire cast was very well put together, and Harris is no exception.

Harris brings a confident, seasoned and yet optimistic performance to Barry Allen. The actor is well-known for his enthusiastic, boyish voice, ideal to play a character like The Flash. Among the many Justice League animated movies, The New Frontier stands out because of its inspired casting choices, including the always-reliable Harris.

6 James Arnold Taylor

Flash Tenure: 2010-2018

Project Years 'Young Justice' Seasons 1-3 2011-2019 'Batman: Be-Leaguered' 2014 'Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League' 2015 'Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Attack of the Legion of Doom' 2015 'Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Cosmic Clash' 2016 'Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash' 2018

Industry titan James Arnold Taylor has played numerous crucial roles in any kid's childhood, but many don't know that he's played the Flash multiple times. He's mainly known for playing the Flash in the DC Lego universe, but fans most often note his performance as Barry Allen in Young Justice.

In the DC Lego universe, Taylor brings an energetic performance that suits Lego's younger demographic almost perfectly. In the incredible Young Justice, Taylor portrays a veteran Flash who serves as a wonderful mentor to his sidekick, Kid Flash. In both projects, Taylor shows his dominance over the role, showcasing Barry's different facets while staying true to the character's essence.

5 Charlie Schlatter

Flash Tenure: 1997-2018

Project Years 'Superman: The Animated Series' Season 2 1997 'The Batman' Season 5 2007-2008 'Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes' 2012 'Lego Batman: The Movie' 2013 'Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham' 2014 'Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts' 2015 'Lego Dimensions' 2015 'Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants' 2016 'Justice League Action' 2016-2018

Charlie Schlatter began his career as the Flash in Superman: The Animated Series. What followed was a large and impressive career voicing the Scarlett Speedster across numerous media, including movies, shorts, shows and even video games.

Schlatter has been running all over the DC Universe for quite some time, and fans have loved his performances. Every time he pops into a project, fans rejoice, as his voice is instantly recognizable and deeply ingrained into The Flash's mainstream persona. Shlatter's long track record of returns to the character is proof of his timelessness in the role.

4 John Wesley Shipp

Flash Tenure: 1990-2023

Show Years 'The Flash' 1990-1991 'The Flash' 2014-2023 'Arrow' Season 7 2018 'Supergirl' Season 4 2018 'Stargirl' Seasons 2-3 2021-2022

1990 was a great year for movies and shows, bringing about the first Flash live-action animated television series starring John Wesley Shipp, and fans instantly fell in love. Shipp has grown so popular in the fandom that he's even come back and become a recurring guest star on CW's The Flash as Barry's father, then Jay Garrick and finally as his version of the Flash from the 90s in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Shipp is the actor who has played the most live-action iterations of the Flash, and for good reason. The actor doesn't just get brought back for nostalgia; he's also great at what he does and brings a wonderful performance with every role he touches. Shipp brings a sense of maturity and weariness into his performance, delivering the most experienced out of all the iterations of The Flash.

3 Christopher Gorham

Flash Tenure: 2014-2020

Movie Year 'Justice League: War' 2014 'Justice League: Throne of Atlantis' 2015 'Justice League vs. Teen Titans' 2016 'The Death of Superman' 2018 'Reign of the Supermen' 2019 'Justice League Dark: Apokolips War' 2020

Christopher Gorham has become a staple among the DC fandom. The Ugly Betty actor is known for playing the Flash in the DC animated film universe, beginning with Justice League: War up until the universe's finale, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War,

Gorham has gone on record discussing how much he enjoyed superheroes in his youth and expressed his excitement about playing the role of the Flash. Gorham's enthusiasm for Barry Allen is incredibly present in his portrayal of the character. The DC animated film universe brought audiences a Barry in his prime who is mature yet breathes an optimistic nature within it.

2 Michael Rosenbaum

Flash Tenure: 2000-2012

Project Year 'Justice League' 2001-2004 'Static Shock' Season 3 2003 'Justice League Unlimited' 2005-2006 'Justice League: Doom' 2012

One of the most iconic and well-known iterations of the Flash is the character found within the well-renowned and incredibly binge-able shows Justice League and Justice League Unlimited. Wally West brought a whole new dynamic to the League with his witty charm, slight immaturity and quippy nature.

Michael Rosenbaum played a huge part in making The Flash one of the best characters on both shows. Flash's charm was perfectly captured within Rosenbaum's performance and resulted in fans falling in love with the Scarlet Speedster. But through his jokey essence, Rosenbaum still presented a sweet sincerity whenever Flash needed to sit down and get serious.

1 Grant Gustin

Flash Tenure: 2013-2023

Show Year 'Arrow' Seasons 2-8 2013-2020 'The Flash' 2014-2023 'Supergirl' Seasons 1-5 2016-2019 'DC Legends of Tomorrow' Season 2,3,5 2016,2017,2020 'Batwoman' Season 1 2019

Initially spawning as a spin-off of Arrow, The Flash brought a unique and delightful cast of characters to the CW DC universe. The Flash ran for nine seasons, and with it came nine years of wonderful acting from star Grant Gustin.

Gustin is by far the most popular Flash casting among the fan base. With his long tenure as the character, Gustin was able to give some downright beautiful performances as the character and audiences and critics alike fell in love with him. When the show hit its very low points critically, Gustin was still praised for his acting, shining through the mud and keeping fans invested.

