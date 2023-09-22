Serving as the first of five Arrow spinoffs that would soon make the Arrowverse, The Flash took the world by storm when its pilot aired on the CW network on October 7th, 2014. Fans and critics alike were introduced to the world of Barry Allen and fell in love with the charming and heroic protagonist portrayed by the talented Grant Gustin.

The show was so successful it went on to run for a whole 9 seasons, recently airing its final episode on May 24, 2023. With a whopping 9 seasons, providing 184 episodes, there were dozens of critically acclaimed episodes across its 9-year run, garnering nominations for numerous awards.

10 "The Race of His Life"

Season 2, Episode 23

IMDb Score: 9/10

The Season 2 finale brought a plethora of high stakes and emotions as Barry decided to agree to Zoom's race that could potentially destroy the multiverse. With Joe's life at stake, Barry prepares for the race of his life in hopes of stopping Zoom before his plan can be enacted.

Many fans noted that they enjoyed seeing the darker side of Barry after the death of his father an episode prior. He brings the audience on his emotional rollercoaster of sadness and vengeance, and it results in an incredibly compelling episode. Not to mention it does a killer job of setting up the Flashpoint storyline in Season 3.

9 "Tricksters"

Season 1, Episode 17

IMDb Score: 9/10

When a new Trickster begins to terrorize Central City, Team Flash seeks out the original Trickster, James Jesse, for his aid. But things go awry and Jesse is broken out by the new Trickster for a team-up.

Finally, introducing Flash's iconic ability to phase and bringing the exemplary Mark Hamill back to the role, the episode was loved by many. With his father's life on the line, Barry once again has to push against his limits to save the day, serving a wonderful episode climax. Not to mention, it gave fans of the 90s Flash show a chance to see John Wesley Shipp and Mark Hamill on screen together once again.

8 "Rogue Air"

Season 1, Episode 22

IMDb Score: 9/10

When the particle accelerator is reactivated, Barry has to work against the clock to evacuate and relocate the villains locked in the accelerator prison to somewhere safer by teaming up with the devious Captain Cold. Soon after, Barry must face the Reverse Flash with the help of the Arrow and Firestorm.

The penultimate episode of Season 1 brought an incredible fight that many consider one of the best in the series. Seeing 3 heroic titans struggle to face off against the Reverse Flash really set the tone for the final episode's stakes, leaving many to wonder how Barry could ever face him alone.

7 "Flash vs. Arrow"

Season 1, Episode 8

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Arrow arrives in Central City in pursuit of a crook when a new meta-human who can control people's emotions infects Barry. As Barry's emotions go haywire and begin to screw up his relationships with his loved ones, Team Arrow and Team Flash team up to bring him back down to earth.

Beginning as a spinoff to Arrow, an Arrow and Flash crossover was long-awaited, and their climactic face-off did not disappoint. Much like when Batman faces off with Superman, seeing the powerless Arrow use his tech and strategy to take down the overpowered Barry makes for an incredibly engaging battle and a great emotional conflict as Barry strains his relationships.

6 "Welcome to Earth-2"

Season 2, Episode 13

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

Harrison Wells' daughter Jesse is being held hostage by Zoom on Earth-2, leading Barry, Cisco and Harrison to travel to the parallel earth to seek her out. Barry takes the place of his Earth-2 counterpart and must experience a life much different than his own. One where he is married to Iris and his mother is alive.

The episode is packed full of emotions as Barry is thrown through the emotional ringer of his Earth-2 life. Even though he is married to Iris and his mother is alive, his relationship with Joe is destroyed, Ronnie and Caitlin are a supervillain duo, and Cisco is one of the most powerful villains on the planet. All whilst Zoom looms in the darkness, waiting to strike.

5 "The Man in the Yellow Suit"

Season 1, Episode 9

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

The Holiday season is in full swing for Team Flash, but all is not well for Team Flash. With Ronnie making a mysterious comeback, Eddie catching onto Barry's feelings for Iris, and the Reverse Flash finally showing his face, Christmas for Barry is anything but merry.

Whilst the episode has a plethora of reveals and tension, the highlight is the first face-off in the series between Barry and his arch-nemesis, The Reverse Flash. The episode does wonders in power-scaling the Reverse Flash and setting a threatening anxiety that would loom over the rest of the season, knowing Barry was no match for a villain who was always watching and could strike at any moment was haunting.

4 "The Trap"

Season 1, Episode 20

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

Using his visions of the previous timeline, Cisco decides to set himself up as bait for the Reverse Flash in hopes of luring him into Team Flash's trap. Meanwhile, Eddie plans to propose to Iris only to have Joe outright refuse him.

Nerves were high in this episode, with fan-favorite Cisco's life on the line. Setting up the exact scenario that got him killed in the last timeline, Team Flash takes a huge risk and almost gets Cisco killed when it seems the Reverse Flash was one step ahead of them all along, setting them back at square one.

3 "Enter Zoom"

Season 2, Episode 6

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

Team Flash intends to set a trap for Zoom, underestimating the sheer power of Zoom's abilities. Their first match-up goes a lot different from Barry hoped. Amidst their fight, Zoom proceeds to break his back and drag him across the city to show the citizens that their hero is weak.

This episode shocked fans and critics across the board as they watched their hero be beaten in one of the most brutal ways the show had seen up to that point. If fans thought the Reverse Flash was brutal, they were taught a lesson with this episode. Barry is beaten and humiliated and to make matters worse, he loses feeling in his legs.

2 "Fast Enough"

Season 1, Episode 23

IMDb Score: 9.5/10

The Season 1 finale gave Barry the choice of a lifetime, the choice he had been waiting for the entire season. With the chance to go back and save his mother, Barry decides to take it and stop Reverse Flash from killing her in the past. But when he gets there, all is not what he thought.

Many note this episode as the most emotional of the entire series. Upon arriving at the night his mother was murdered, a version of himself from the future stops him from keeping the timeline intact. Watching her get murdered again, Barry finally gets the chance to be with his mother as she passes and says his goodbyes. Armed with closure, he returns to the past to face the Reverse Flash one last time.

1 "Out of Time"

Season 1, Episode 15

IMDb Score: 9.6/10

Mark Mardon returns to Central City with a vengeance for Joe West, in hopes of avenging his brother Clyde. After Joe is kidnapped, it's a race against time as Barry tries to save him and stop a tsunami heading towards the city sent by Mardon. All while Cisco is murdered by Harrison Wells.

The episode marked a huge staple in the series, introducing the concept of time travel to the mythos. When Barry pushes himself more than he ever has before to stop the tsunami, he unintentionally travels back in time to the day before. The trajectory of the entire series changed and opened up a world of possibilities for the show's storytelling.

