Warner Bros. and DC Studios have clearly not gotten what they wanted out of The Flash. The film has undoubtedly been a box office bomb, and analysts have reported that The Flash could lose Warner Bros. up to $200 million. On top of this, a new report claims that the studio would've actually lost less money by not releasing the completed film at all.

Box office analyst Luiz Fernando tweeted that The Flash's box office totals are likely to reach a cumulative $280 million to $310 million at the worldwide box office — the film just recently passed the $200 million milestone. However, given that the film had a reported $190 million budget, combined with the fact that studios only keep half of a project's global box office earnings, Fernando noted that Warner Bros. "would have lost less money releasing [The Flash] on Max or not releasing it at all." Apart from the $190 production price tag, the film also had a hefty $150 million marketing budget. Combined with the lackluster box office totals, this means that The Flash may not end up recouping most of its marketing cost, even if it matches box office projections.

Fernando also noted that the film has been dropping particularly quickly in the United States, where it is struggling to maintain a standing at the domestic box office. On its second Monday in theaters, the film brought in just $1.7 million in the U.S., a massive 73% drop from the week prior. This puts the project at an $89.2 domestic total, and Fernando noted that the film will likely end its American run somewhere around the $110 to $120 million mark.

The Flash's Financial Woes Could Spell Trouble for Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. and DC were clearly all in on making The Flash a success — the significant marketing budget makes that clear. From the starting gate, the film generated a buzz, with celebrities like Tom Cruise and DC Studios head James Gunn calling it one of the best superhero films they'd ever seen. However, the film was besieged by a number of production delays, and a series of reshoots likely pushed the film's production budget beyond the reported $190 million. Combined with the problematic history of The Flash star Ezra Miller, it seems that audiences soured to the film rather quickly. The full film even leaked on Twitter at one point, adding further embarrassment to the debacle.

A potential $200 million loss represents a sizeable blow to Warner Bros. — a company that is looking to restructure its superhero brand into the new DC Universe. Even the critically panned Justice League in 2017 only lost Warner Bros. an estimated $60 million, less than half of what it could drop on The Flash. So the studio is likely looking towards its upcoming releases as a way to try and get fans re-energized about DC characters. The studio's next release, Blue Beetle, is slated to bow on Aug. 18, 2023. The eponymous Blue Beetle is set to be the first character in the new DCU, and if the film performs decently, it could give the studio a chance to reset itself after the problems with The Flash.

