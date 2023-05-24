[This article contains major spoilers for The Flash]It’s official—Nicolas Cage will finally have his day in the sky. According to The Flash’s director Andy Muschietti during an interview with Esquire Middle East, the highly-anticipated Ezra Miller-led film will feature a cameo from the man, the myth, and the legend himself in a role that he first suited up for almost three decades ago. While Tim Burton’s Superman Lives may have never taken flight, Muschietti has finally given Cage the opportunity of a lifetime - to don the cape and join in a multiverse-crossing experience alongside the likes of the previously reported Michael Keaton, who will reprise his role as Batman from Burton’s classic pair of films, and Michael Shannon’s previously killed-off General Zod.

In the shocking bombshell interview, Muschietti said that working with Cage “was absolutely wonderful” and that “Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it.” A dream come true not only for a Superman megafan like Cage working with the legendary star was also a huge milestone for the filmmaker who said, “I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon.” The feelings over this gargantuan reveal are sure to be a head-scratcher for some (all) of us as we’re left here wondering why the It director would drop such a giant spoiler just weeks before the film dashes into theaters. Perhaps it was jet lag that caused his loose lips, or maybe he was asked in a way that it was never posed before, but announcing such a shocking cameo is absolutely unbelievable.

We’ve long known that The Flash would see Miller’s titular character attempt to right the wrongs of the past by speeding through the multiverse. In turn, these decisions will put him on a crash course with Keaton’s Batman and Shannon’s General Zod. While audiences have long speculated about the possibilities of other long-lost characters from DC making their way into the story this is—quite frankly—a bonkers revelation.

What’s the Future of Superman?

Although Cage is appearing for an exciting albeit brief cameo in The Flash, fans shouldn’t count on seeing him in the role ever again. After James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped in to take over DC Studios at the end of last year, changes were made to the trajectory of the Man of Steel films that would see Henry Cavill not asked back to play the character that he’s appeared as for over a decade. Up next for Superman lore, Gunn will be helming Superman: Legacy, a film that he promises will be a different take on what will be an already established version of the hero.

Check out a trailer for The Flash below and be sure to catch Cage in all his throwback glory when the film arrives in theaters on June 16.