The Big Picture The Flash's controversial ending, in which other timelines collide, has generated significant debate and scrutiny.

The appearance of a CGI Christopher Reeve has raised eyebrows and his family claims they had no involvement with his appearance.

The use of CGI to resurrect deceased actors is a concerning issue and compromises artistic integrity.

It's probably safe to say at this point that The Flash is among the most controversial films of 2023. There's a multiverse-worth of reasons for why that is, ranging from the film serving as an abrupt conclusion to the DCEU, the numerous legal troubles of the film's star Ezra Miller, and the staggeringly low box office numbers. All these reasons and more don't even have to do with the actual film's content, but unfortunately, the movie itself has proven to be contentious as well.

One such factor is the methods and creative decisions used in regard to The Flash's digital effects, which have been widely criticized. There are several sequences with questionably dubious CGI, such as the now-infamous baby scene, the time travel room that Barry (Ezra Miller) utilizes, and more. Those sequences are worthy of criticism, but The Flash's controversial ending is the one that has generated the most debate and scrutiny. Not only did this sequence draw the ire of fans and general audiences, but it even sparked backlash from actors and filmmakers in the industry. The appearance of one character in particular already felt out of place, but recent details described by the figure's family make the cameo not only feel more questionable but also feel all around in poor taste.

The Flash Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future. Release Date June 16, 2023 Director Andres Muschietti Cast Ezra Miller , Michael Keaton , Sasha Calle Writers Gardner Fox , Joby Harold , Harry Lampert Studio Warner Bros Franchise DC

Read Our Review

How Does Christopher Reeve's Superman Appear in 'The Flash'?

The climactic battle of The Flash sees Barry Allen, his alternate clone, an older and wiser Batman (Michael Keaton), and a formerly incarcerated Supergirl (Sasha Calle) face the unstoppable Kryptonian fleet of General Zod (Michael Shannon). While this impromptu Justice League does its best to repel Zod's forces, their best just isn't enough, as the two Barry Allens watch as Batman and Supergirl perish in battle. The two speedsters get the idea of going back in time to help turn the tide periodically. Still, the more they do this, the more Barry Allen Prime realizes that Zod's victory is inevitable, and he never should have altered his timeline.

Related That Time Christopher Reeve Refused To Leave the Set of ‘Smallville’ The original Man of Steel didn't want his time with the younger Clark Kent to end.

After being greeted by an evil Barry Allen from the future, we see other timelines from other universes begin to collide. One by one we see Elseworlds of DC's cinematic past, ranging all the way back to George Reeves' classic Superman the 1950s' Adventures with Superman and the iconic Adam West version of Batman. Some characters and universes get a more overt appearance, such as a cameo from Nicolas Cage's Superman from the notoriously canceled Superman Lives. Cage reportedly did film a sequence in person for the film, but admits that the CGI spider fight seen in the final cut is not something he had any physical part in. Superman Lives' prospective director Tim Burton also heavily criticized the cameo, calling the CG a form of misappropriation. The Nic Cage Superman cameo has proven to be contentious, but the appearance that is the most problematic was that of CGI Christopher Reeve, the beloved actor who portrayed Clark Kent in Richard Donner's Superman movies and passed away roughly 20 years ago. A CGI Helen Slater also joins the CGI cameo as they watch their universe collide with another.

Christopher Reeve's Family Wasn't Asked About 'The Flash' Cameo

Close

With the Nicolas Cage appearance, The Flash production, at the very least, got his consent and permission to use his character in the film (even if they didn't necessarily use the footage shot to create him). Christopher Reeve, having passed in 2004, obviously can't consent to having his likeness used, so presumably, that duty would fall to Reeve's estate and/or family. Most probably assumed that DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery got permission to use Reeve's likeness in The Flash. Recent comments from Reeve's own children allege that wasn't the case.

While promoting the documentary about their father, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Will, Matthew, and Alexandra Reeve broke their silence on the sequence in The Flash involving their father. According to them, despite being Reeve's next of kin, they had no involvement whatsoever in his appearance in The Flash. They also admitted that they hadn't even seen the film yet, and it's not difficult to understand why. DC Studios and WBD likely didn't commit any legal wrongdoing in using Christopher Reeve's likeness without the Reeve family's permission, as technically, they own that specific interpretation of Superman. Still, the idea of not consulting with the family of a deceased subject is practically unheard of. Not just to avoid any unwanted confusion, but just out of pure respect and decency for the subject's loved ones.

It's fitting that The Flash released in theaters just a month before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, as the uncanny CGI cameos feel like exactly what the union was concerned about. The idea of people and actors, even if they've passed on, being replaced by AI and technology sounds like it would have been science fiction only a few years ago. Now, it's become a genuine and concerning issue that runs the risk of compromising not only the jobs of actors, but also artistic integrity in general. The backlash to the CGI Christopher Reeve in The Flash should teach some lessons to Hollywood.

The Flash is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max