As The Flash is quickly racing towards its release date, Warner Bros. is revealing more information from Andy Muschietti's latest project, and today, a familiar face returns to the DC Universe after decades of making his debut. Thanks to Fandango, audiences can get their first look at the introduction of Michael Keaton's Batman into this new heroic story. The actor will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne after redefining the character during the films directed by Tim Burton. His Batmobile and plane can be found within his Batcave, as the caped crusader will leave retirement to save the planet once again.

In the clip, both versions of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) have infiltrated the Batcave, and one of them clearly can't hold his excitement over the Batman memorabilia displayed all over the place. They are eventually interrupted by Batman himself, who states that he will help them find Superman before leaving them on their own. The second Barry that appears during the sequence, who appears to be the same character audiences have followed throughout the DC Extended Universe, is taking the mission better than his counterpart. Gotham's greatest hero is about to return in an explosive fashion.

Given the context regarding how they mention Barry's quest to find Superman, the characters might be confused at that point in the movie, as the Scarlet Speedster must be looking for the Kryptonian he remembers from his timeline. However, in this new timeline, Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) is nowhere to be found. Instead, Flash will have to deal with his cousin, Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle). Supergirl has never made an appearance in the franchise before, and her introduction will surprise the protagonist of the film as much as it will hopefully impress audiences.

Image via Warner Bros.

Why Did Barry Go Back in Time?

As explained in other iterations of the character's origin, Barry's mother was murdered under mysterious circumstances. The lack of evidence and the context of the incident led the police to believe Barry's father had comitted the crime. After his father's arrest, it was clear that Barry had lost both of his parents in one or the other that night, spending the rest of his life wishing he could do something to change it. As seen in the first trailer for the movie, Barry discusses with his version of Batman (Ben Affleck) the possibility of using his new ability of traveling through time to change his mother's fate.

You can check out the first clip from The Flash below, before the film races into theatres on June 16: