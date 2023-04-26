When it comes to movies that are both hyped up and also somewhat overwhelmed with controversies, The Flash is at the top of the list. The movie, which brings Ezra Miller's take on Barry Allen to their own standalone film, has been rife with less than favorable news stories, all centering around the film's star. But on the other side of things is that the film itself is bringing Michael Keaton back into the world of DC comics as Bruce Wayne, we have an amazing Supergirl in Sasha Calle, and this is a movie that those at Warner Bros. continue to hype up.

But one question remains: Is The Flash part of the plans for the upcoming change to the DC universe? Dubbed the DCU by heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, the duo plans to try and "fix" the mistakes of what was formerly known as the DCEU. Which does mean a lot of "cleaning house" and changing what we thought we knew of our favorite DC characters and storylines. For better or for worse. And one of the few remaining projects coming out includes The Flash.

While we don't know exactly how they'll bridge the gap between former DCEU projects, and the new, more cohesive DCU, Gunn previously said that The Flash will "reset everything." At a screening in Los Angeles that Collider's Therese Lacson attended, we got to hear Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti talk about the future of the DCU, where The Flash falls, and whether or not there will be more of their story in the future.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Two Ezra Millers and One Sasha Calle Team Up in a New Image for 'The Flash'

Right now: The answer to where this movie falls in the DCEU vs DCU side of things is still unknown. But that doesn't mean that their conversation didn't give us some kind of idea about where the movie could take the character of Barry Allen and his future in the newly instated DCU.

Will There Be More Barry Allen in The DCU?

The Muschiettis seemed hopeful that this wouldn't be the end for their story or the end for Barry in the larger DCU world. When asked if this was part of the new DCU, it was clear that they don't know either if this is part of the new beginning for the franchise or the last of the old guard. Though Muschietti certainly hopes it's the former. He continued:

"We can’t predict the future, everything that we hear is gonna happen is very exciting. We don't know much more than you do, honestly. But again, this is a movie about beginnings and not endings, and we certainly hope so."

While what this means for the DCU and Barry in the future largely remains to be seen, Muschietti's comments certainly leave room for The Flash to continue forward in the DCU.

The Flash hits theaters on June 16, and you can watch the latest trailer for the DC feature down below.