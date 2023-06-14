The arrival of a solo live-action movie for the DC superhero The Flash shouldn’t be that surprising. After all, The Flash is one of the most popular superheroes in history, with the crime-fighter’s notoriety reinforced by pop culture references in films like Catch Me If You Can to The Flash getting multiple major TV shows over the years. Somebody that iconic was bound to get a feature film eventually, especially with Warner Bros. now much more comfortable making motion picture adaptations of DC characters who aren’t just Batman and Superman.

However, the road to 2023’s The Flash has not been an easy one. Scratch that, it’s been an enormously difficult path packed with false starts, unrealized ambitions, and everything in between. This should’ve been one of the simpler DC movies to pull off, especially given how many wacky villains The Flash dukes it out with in the comics. Surely one of those adversaries could inspire a plot worthy of a fun movie! Instead, The Flash was plagued by an endless array of problems, with this barrage of difficulties best exemplified by the laundry list of directors who’ve been attached to helm this blockbuster over the years. Many filmmakers have come and gone from this project, a perfect distillation of just how tricky it’s been to get this particular DC icon just right for the big screen.

RELATED: 'The Flash' Gets Stephen King's Stamp of Approval

The Earliest Attempts at 'The Flash'

Image via Warner Bros.

A feature film based on The Flash has been on the radar at various incarnations of Warner Bros. for decades now. For so long, though, this studio had very little interest in making big swings with DC projects not based on characters like Batman and Superman. Just as movies based on Wonder Woman and Aquaman failed to gain traction, so too did the assorted attempts at making a solo outing for The Flash. One high-profile stab at this project came from director David Dobkin, known in the late 2000s for helming Wedding Crashers and Fred Claus.

By 2009, a year after The Dark Knight made ungodly amounts of money and Iron Man proved lesser-known superheroes could launch box office hits, Warner Bros. was getting more serious about turning various DC properties into major movies. The Hollywood Reporter divulged that a new version of The Flash was now a priority for the studio, though Dobkin had departed the feature by then. In 2010, in anticipation of the then-upcoming 2011 blockbuster Green Lantern, Warner Bros. commissioned a pair of new DC properties, including a new take on The Flash. At the time, rumors abounded that this version of The Flash would be able to cross over with the Ryan Reynolds incarnation of Green Lantern.

Of course, once Green Lantern turned into a mega-box office bomb, those rumors dissipated and WB's ambitions for a wide array of different DC adaptations went belly-up. No director ever got attached to this incarnation of The Flash (at least, no director the public ever knew about), so no filmmaker wasted their time on a version of the character that would never be. After a few years of some constant momentum swirling around The Flash, no further news would emerge on the project for years. Warner Bros. was taking its time to make sure things were just right before it launched its next attempt at expanding the DC universe on film.

The DC Extended Universe Flash Enters the Stage

Image via Warner Bros.

2013’s Man of Steel proved lucrative enough to function as a new Iron Man: a solo superhero film that started a cinematic universe. The DC Extended Universe had been born and that meant it was only a matter of time before a new Flash movie was put on the docket. In 2014, Warner Bros. put the pedal to the metal on a solo Flash film first by casting Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash and then scheduling a solo outing for the character on March 23, 2018. Just a few months after this news hit, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were penning a draft of this proposed Flash movie, with Warner Bros. eagerly hoping the duo would take on directing it as well. The studio had a great experience with Lord and Miller on The LEGO Movie and desperately wanted a fraction of that magic to rub off on The Flash.

However, Lord and Miller would go on to try their hand at blockbuster filmmaking with Solo: A Star Wars Story. Instead, Warner Bros. turned to Seth Graham-Smith, an author who had close ties to Warner Bros. at the start of the 2010s. After writing Dark Shadows for the studio, Grahame-Smith worked on several high-profile WB projects, including being one of the writers on The LEGO Batman Movie. He was primed to make his directorial debut on the feature but would depart from The Flash just six months after getting hired. Quickly, Warner Bros. selected Rick Famuyiwa as the man for the job to helm The Flash, though he would also leave the project by the end of 2016. At this point, keeping that March 2018 release date was unfeasible. Once again, The Flash was in turmoil.

At this point, Warner Bros. went wild in trying to find a new name to take over The Flash (which now had no release date). Throughout 2017, names ranging from Robert Zemeckis to Sam Raimi to Jordan Peele were all brought up as individuals Warner Bros. wanted to direct the feature but had passed on the project. The Flash was an iconic superhero, but he wasn't big enough to immediately secure the participation of these major filmmakers. Around this time, it was revealed that the solo Flash movie would also be an adaptation of the Flashpoint comic book storyline, which might explain why Warner Bros. couldn’t get any auteurs to sign onto the production. Adapting such a massive storyline encompassing so many corners of DC mythology would be a massive undertaking and not one that would offer room for lots of personal expression.

The Final Version of “The Flash”

Image via Jefferson Chacon

In early 2018, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were hired to helm The Flash, making them the first directors attached to the feature in over a year. The pair was jettisoned from the feature by mid-2019 due to disagreements between the duo, Warner Bros., and Miller over the direction of the Flash. At this point, It director Andy Muschietti joined the production as its newest director, following in the footsteps of James Wan and David F. Sandberg as directors of Warner Bros. horror films who went on to direct superhero blockbusters for the same studio.

With that, The Flash managed to finally start filming in April 2021, six years to the month after the first rumors that Phil Lord and Chris Miller would be directing the first solo outing for this superhero. The various directors that have come and gone from The Flash over the years reflect many things, but they especially capture just how chaotic the DC Extended Universe has been for so much of its existence. Initial plans to stick to a strict pre-approved schedule went out the window once 2016 DCEU titles like Batman v. Superman went over poorly with general moviegoers. Further incarnations of The Flash were hindered by the lack of concrete leadership at the top of DC Films, with Warner Bros. brass just flailing around and looking for any recognizable director to helm the project.

Along the way, there seems to at least have been a consideration towards making sure The Flash has a lighter touch to it, as seen by the directors of comedies like Dope and Game Night being attached to the feature over the years. While Muschietti’s output has been much darker in tones than those comedies, his getting picked for this job feels like a safe and reliable decision for Warner Bros. given the studio’s successful track record of plucking horror directors up and transporting them to the world of superhero cinema. There’s a lot one can break down from the countless directors attached to the various incarnations of The Flash over the years, all of whom tried their best to bring this beleaguered superhero blockbuster to audiences as soon as possible.

Read More About ‘The Flash’