The Flash is on its last run with Episode 1, "Wednesday Ever After" of the ninth season having premiered on February 8. The series is among various DC superhero-based shows that are retiring after the overhaul at Warner Bros. Though the series creators knew in advance that this will be the last of Scarlet Speedster’s long journey on TV so, they did manage to wrap all the storylines as well as bring in some fan-favorite characters from the Arrowverse. The series will see the return of Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy to aid the Flash in his final adventure.

Episode 9 of the series will bring back the said characters and will be directed by franchise star Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, and has previously helmed some pivotal episodes of the series. Speaking of the ninth episode she told ComicBook, “it was a really incredible script and to get to bring it to life was so much fun.” Though she notes it wasn’t without its own challenges as is “always the case with television. You have great ideas, but only so much time and money to make these dreams come true.”

She further teased the returning ensemble revealing, “I am so lucky that that was the episode that I got to direct and to do it with all those different people, Stephen and David and Keiynan and Sendhil. It was a treat to get to work with them. I love directing and I love working with actors. I'm grateful. That's really truly what it boils down to." The actor notes that as someone “who's been here since the beginning, I remember most scripts and locations,” she thinks the strength of the show is that “everyone really is trying to do the best that they can, and that is a special energy and brings a special magic to the show.”

Episode 9 will bring back the aforementioned characters from the Arrowverse, where Barry Allen was first introduced before The Flash made its debut on The CW. The "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event saw Green Arrow sacrificing himself to save reality, and it’ll be fascinating to see how he’s brought back. While Panabaker stayed tight-lipped about the details, she teased, “I, in particular with episode nine, wanted to pay respect to Arrow and those characters and those relationships and the fight sequence that they did. I wanted to do throwbacks to all of those, so I hope it really comes through.”

