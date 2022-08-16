Warner Bros. Discovery must be happy right now because The Flash star Ezra Miller issued a public apology blaming “complex mental health issues” for their recent legal troubles, a move that will ensure the company can still release the big-budget superhero movie. Miller’s apology was part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategy to deal with The Flash marketing, without which the company considered canceling its release.

After spending eight years making cameos and starring in the DC Extended Universe, Miller’s future as the Flash was compromised after the actor was arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct. Since then, Miller got involved in multiple legal investigations for supposedly threatening people in public, stealing passports, robbing alcohol bottles, and even supplying illegal drugs to a minor. That’s definitely not heroic behavior and Warner Bros. Discovery feared Miller’s real-life troubles could harm their fantasy universe. That’s why Warner Bros. Discovery decided that Miller blaming the situation on their mental health and seeking professional help would be the best move to make sure The Flash marketing was not damaged by all the legal investigations. Miller surely got the message, as they seem willing to take the blame alone so that the DCEU can still profit. In a statement provided to Variety, Miller said:

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Before Crisis Struck Warner Bros. DCEU Was Headed Towards ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’

If Miller can find the help they need to deal with their recent troubles, there’s a silver lining in this very dark cloud situation. However, the timing is suspicious, and some might wonder if the whole affair couldn’t be just a PR stunt to make sure Warner Bros. Discovery don’t throw away the $200 million they’ve spent on The Flash’s production. It will be interesting to see how the company will deal with the movie’s marketing now that its big star has agreed to own up to their mistakes and search for medical help.

Following the multiverse storyline of the Flashpoint comics, The Flash will star Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as two different versions of Batman. Keaton would also play the Dark Knight in Batgirl, the first live-action film starring the beloved heroine, which got sadly shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery as they reorganized the DCEU. It’s curious to notice the company didn’t hesitate to cancel Batgirl even after spending $90 million on production, a move that surprised even the film’s directors. At the same time, Warner Bros. Discovery is spending everything it can on saving The Flash, despite the message it might be sending by keeping Miler in the DCEU.

The Flash is currently scheduled to come to theaters on June 23, 2023. Check our interview with Keaton about his role in The Flash: