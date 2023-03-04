One of the major things to break the internet last month was the Super Bowl Trailer for The Flash. The Andy Muschietti film starring Ezra Miller has had a very bumpy road to getting made, but the comic book epic is finally releasing in theaters this June. The trailer presented this insane multiverse adventure involving broken timelines, the return of DC favorites like Michael Keaton’s Batman and Michael Shannon’s General Zod, and the high-flying introduction of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. The film is set to adapt the modern classic storyline Flashpoint. Also, as we get closer and closer to the film, companies have started unveiling their merchandise coinciding with the release of The Flash. Now McFarlane Toys have debuted a new Flash statue featuring the speedster’s updated cinematic costume.

The 12-inch statue sees Miller’s version of The Flash running into action. This is a much more technologically advanced suit when compared to his debut costume in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. We most likely have to thank Ben Affleck’s Batman for that. The main difference between this new suit and the original Snyder costume are the colors. This is a much brighter, classic looking, design with the red and gold popping off the screen like The Flash’s own lightning. There’s a lot more gold on the suit this time around. Specifically on the belt and boots just like how the DC hero appears in the comics.

This suit also has a lot of great textured detail running throughout and the head sculpt has the translucent yellow visors engaged which is something we see Barry activate in the trailer. When you’re the fastest man alive it helps to have eye protection. This statue will also come with attachable lightning effects and a signature McFarlane art card with a character specific bio on the back. The Flash’s bio alludes to his time with the Justice League, the character's scientific background, and his costly ability to manipulate time.

Image via McFarlane toys

The Flashpoint Paradox

The Flash’s ability to time travel is what brings us to the plot of this particular film. Just like the previously mentioned Flashpoint storyline, Barry attempts to go back in time to save the life of his mother who was murdered by an unseen force. Barry’s father was found guilty of his mother's death, although Barry has made it his life mission to prove that he’s innocent. When The Flash goes back in time he breaks the timeline creating a world without meta-humans and Batman isn’t Affleck’s version but Keaton’s. Barry’s trapped in an alternate version of 2013 where Zod wins because Superman doesn’t exist. The Flash ultimately needs to team up with Keaton’s Batman, an imprisoned Supergirl, and an alternate version of himself to stop Zod and restore the timeline.

When Does The Flash Release?

The Flash will premiere at CinemaCon in April before it releases in theaters on June 16, 2023. That’s two whole months before the film’s debut because, by all accounts, this is apparently one of the greatest superhero films ever made. While we wait to see if that’s true, you can pre-order the McFarlane Flash statue on their website for $39.99. They’re also releasing a Keaton Batman statue to go along with it for the same price. The Flash’s Super Bowl trailer can be viewed down below: