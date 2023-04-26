The Flash is a movie that has left many confused about its placement in the grand scheme of the DCU. Bringing in Ezra Miller's Barry Allen into the fold of a new era is a possibility but no one knows for sure what is to happen with this movie and the newly stated DCU from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Is The Flash going to answer some questions we have going forward? Is Miller's Barry still going to have stories being told despite all of the controversies Miller has brought to this film?

Which is something that the team behind it is aware of and knows that people are going to ask about. Miller has not yet faced charges for the alleged crimes that they committed during the pandemic where it seemed that each week there was a new story on their actions. We saw other franchises, like Fantastic Beasts, ignore the Miller problem completely but The Flash cannot.

Collider's Therese Lacson attended a screening for The Flash where there was a Q&A with Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti afterward. And one of the topics of conversation was, obviously, the controversies surrounding Miller. For the most part, Muschietti didn't say much on the topic. He simply just stated that Miller is working on themself. "They’re taking the steps to recovery," he said. "Ezra is dealing with mental health issues, but they’re well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they’re very committed to getting better." Frankly, that's not enough and there needs to be an honest conversation about the future of Miller's involvement in the DCU and future projects.

That Doesn't Excuse Miller From Their Crimes

This movie has been rife with problems because of Miller and their alleged crimes. And it's not something easily excused away by mental health either. It is great Miller is getting help, but that's not where this needs to end. Miller should not, frankly, get to continue to be Barry Allen just because they sought after help only after they fled from the law on multiple occasions. As much as fans want to love Barry for Barry, the character is connected to Miller currently and despite the constant praise of The Flash from the studio and those involved who do not want Miller's actions to overshadow the film, Miller is still the star so them getting help is great, but their actions aren't something to be ignored.

