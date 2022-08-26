As Warner Bros. Discover is facing increased scrutiny for its sudden, massive axing of content from Batgirl to a number of HBO Max originals, all while reshuffling a number of its biggest films, the company and its embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller are looking to put out at least one fire in the meantime. An exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Miller met with higher-ups in the company on Wednesday in an attempt to reassure them about its future.

Miller, along with agent Scott Metzger, outlined a plan with two of the studio's newest executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy to keep the film in line for its June 23, 2023 date with Miller still in the starring role. Over the past year, Warner Bros. Discover has dealt with a load of delays and unfortunate re-castings, and this meeting was likely meant to assuage fears that they'd be facing another crisis with one of their biggest upcoming films. Especially in light of Batgirl's demise, the last thing they want is another lost film, something that appeared to be on the table with news of Miller's latest legal troubles.

While Miller has since given a public apology for their behavior, they also used the meeting to privately apologize to Warner Bros. Discovery for further putting the company in a negative light. It was especially hard for Waner Bros. to defend keeping Miller when it came out that they had apparently shot scenes even after they had been charged and arrested for their crimes.

Considering that CEO David Zaslav was eager to reset the DC film universe, it was all the more baffling to keep a controversial figure like Miller attached when so much else was scrapped. Miller, disturbed by the thought of losing the role and the film getting canceled, wanted to do everything possible to keep it alive, even agreeing to get help in order to save the film. An unknown source said of the actor, "They care about The Flash. It’s one of their favorite characters to play."

That he met with De Luca and Abdy is particularly important considering the new roles they now play following the shakeup. The pair is now at the helm of the film division and, in particular, the DC properties in the works at the company. They were also the ones weighing the fate of The Flash. Apparently, Zaslav, Abdy, and De Luca are still riding on the $200 million movie to guide the way for a larger cinematic universe, and it seems they have enough confidence in Miller to keep moving forward. Unlike Batgirl, it's reportedly done very well with test audiences, rivaling even the reception of Christopher Nolan's Batman films before release.

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti and follows the Flashpoint storyline with a big selling point of the film being the two Batmans played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. With a lot of promise surrounding the film and a seemingly remorseful Miller, the film is arguably in the best place it's been in some time, even if it will always be dogged by the controversy of its star.

The Flash is still in line for its June 23, 2023 release. Check out our interview with Keaton about playing Batman in the film below.