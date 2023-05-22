June is quickly approaching, and with it comes arguably the most crowded month for movie theaters since the pandemic shut the industry down in early 2020. There are so many big blockbusters being released, but none are as exciting as The Flash. The next DC film is set to be one of the final films in the current universe before James Gunn and Peter Safran’s vision takes shape. Seeing the return of Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batmen, and the debut of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, The Flash is set to start its long-awaited theatrical run in mid-June. However, now fans have a chance to see the film a bit earlier thanks to IMAX.

IMAX will be holding Fan First Screenings for The Flash on Monday, June 12 across the United States. That’s a whole four days before its actual release date. The participating cities include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Settle, and Salt Lake City. Fans in attendance will also receive a collectible comic book — most likely The Flash's prequel comic which was released last year.

What’s The Flash About?

The Flash is loosely based on the character's modern classic storyline Flashpoint. Barry Allen aka The Flash tries to use his super speed to go back in time to save his mother’s life. His father was wrongfully charged for her murder and Barry has spent his entire life trying to prove his father’s innocence. However, despite Batman’s warning not to alter the timeline, Barry does exactly that. The Flash ends up in an alternate version of 2013 where there are no meta-humans, Zod took over the world, and Keaton replaced Affleck’s version of Batman. In order to fix everything Flash must team up with a younger version of himself, Supergirl, and Batman.

Image via Warner Bros.

While the film, along with the rest of the DCEU, has been on a very rocky road to get made, The Flash seems like it’s the absolute win DC as a brand needs right now. The film made its debut at CinemaCon late last month to rave reception with Keaton’s amazing return as The Dark Knight being the biggest takeaway. The DC veteran has been the main focus of the marketing thus far. Flash is both a love letter to Tim Burton’s Batman universe and a fitting heartfelt send-off to the current “Snyderverse” as we know it. That’s why it’s great DC and Warner Brothers are giving fans the opportunity to see this epic adventure early.

When Does The Flash Release?

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16, 2023. However, if you want to see the film early, the full list of cities participating in the June 12 early IMAX screenings can be viewed down below.