The countdown for The Flash has begun. The movie will soon speed into theaters to mark a new era of superheroes in the DC universe. But before we meet a new slew of faces as the iconic characters, a dose of nostalgia is imminent with Michael Keaton’s return as Batman in the upcoming feature. The Flash is as much a movie about its namesake character as it is a tale of Keaton’s Dark Knight. In a new featurette, director Andy Muschietti shares his excitement about bringing the iconic character to the screen.

“The idea of bringing Michael Keaton back was very exciting to me,” the director said, “because I saw Batman as a movie when I was a teenager. It was a character that left an impression on me in a way that no other Batman did.” Barry’s new time travel adventure will see him in a world where the Justice League does not exist, and to save the world he is in, he’ll have to bring Keaton’s Batman out of retirement.

“That was one of the things that cemented our decision to make The Flash. The fact that we’d be able to bring Michael Keaton back as Tim Burton's Batman,” said producer Barbara Muschietti. Sharing his excitement, the director adds, “It’s like bringing back the classic, like bringing back the Beetles. Most people think they won’t see that again in their lifetime.” Certainly, when the fans saw the silhouette of Keaton’s cowl in the initial promos of the movie, it renewed some fans’ interest.

But filming The Flash was as much an emotional experience for Keaton as it was for us to see him. “The first time Michale Keaton came to see the Batcave, he was so shocked that he actually filmed it to send to Tim Burton,” reveals Barbara Muschietti. Adds Andy, “That’s why it's so exciting for people who were affected, to see that Batman is coming back again.”

The Team Behind The Flash

The movie features Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. Along with Keaton, Ben Affleck is set to reprise his DCEU role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16. You can check out the new footage below: