The Flash is racing towards the big screen, and it will feature the return of one of the most iconic superheroes in cinema history, as Michael Keaton will suit up as Batman once again. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette released by Warner Bros., Barabara Muschietti, a producer for the upcoming movie, talks about how securing the actor's return to the Batcave was one of the deciding factors that convinced the studio to move forward with the project, creating high expectations for another adventure partially focusing on this version of the Caped Crusader. While his return might be good for audiences, it only means trouble for the protagonist of the movie.

In this summer's explosive adventure, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) realizes that he can travel back in time thanks to his connection to the Speed Force, making his mind start racing with different ideas regarding what he can do with his latest skill. The first priority that comes to him is changing the past to save his mother, who was brutally murdered when he was only a child. The crime came surrounded by mysterious circumstances and, due to a lack of evidence that pointed otherwise, his father was sent to prison due to the incident. The trajectory of Barry's life changed forever, and now he has a chance to change it.

As in most science-fiction adventures, messing with time tends to bring complicated consequences, as Barry is about to learn. When he saved his mother's life, the Scarlet Speedster rewrote history, creating a new reality very different from the one that began with Man of Steel. When he tries to get back to his own time, Barry realizes that Bruce Wayne doesn't look like Ben Affleck anymore, being replaced by the version of the character first introduced in 1989. The titular hero will need any Batman's help to get things back to they way they were before it is too late.

Supergirl Takes Flight

It turns out that Batman isn't the only major DC player who looks different once Barry comes back from saving his mom, because Henry Cavill's Superman is nowhere to be found. Not to worry, as a different Kyptonian will be using energy from the Sun to save the day. Sasha Calle will play Kara Zor-El, Clark's cousin who eventually takes on the mantle of Supergirl. As a fellow Kryptonian, Kara possesses the same abilities as her relative, including immensely powerful strength, flight, heat vision and durability. It remains to be seen if this unlikely team of heroes can defeat the threats that are coming their way.

You can check out the new behind-the-scenes featurette from The Flash below: