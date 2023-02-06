Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) story will come to an end with the upcoming ninth and final season of The Flash. While speaking to TVLine, showrunner Eric Wallace teased what's coming in the show's final 13 episodes. One storyline that Wallace is focused on wrapping up is the relationship between Barry and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). When the series began, Barry and Iris were best friends, with Barry keeping his feelings for her a secret. Over the course of the show's run, the two began dating, and later got married during the show's fourth season. They've even met their future children Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher).

In the past few seasons, the couple have spent time apart due to Iris being trapped in the Mirrorverse or because of her time sickness. "We've had them on their own separate journeys for [Seasons] 6, 7, and 8, because we had to build their characters," said Wallace. "We had to level up Flash as a superhero, and we had to level up Iris emotionally as a journalist. That ball really got dropped in Seasons 2 through 5 or so. But now that we've done that, let's level them up as a couple."

Wallace also talked his goal for fans with the final season. "My mission statement is to reward the audience with things that I know they have been asking for and looking forward to; scratching off things on my own bucket list, as a fan - the same thing with the writers' bucket list; and ending on a really positive note," said Wallace. "I just wanted us to be strong emotionally, as much as we could, and then finally deliver just a few surprises, a few old faces returning here and there." Some of the old faces returning to the series include Keiynan Lonsdale as Kid Flash/Wally West, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Bloodwork/Ramsey Rosso, and Jessica Parker Kennedy as XS/Nora West-Allen. The final season of The Flash will also conclude the Arrowverse, and will feature characters from the other shows. Both Stephen Amell (Green Arrow/Oliver Queen) and David Ramsey (Spartan/John Diggle) from Arrow will appear in the final season. Batwoman's Javicia Leslie and Supergirl's Nicole Maines will also appear in the final season.

The final season of The Flash will also pay tribute to the show's first season. "You're going to see a lot of nods to Season 1, and a lot of things that were never resolved now get resolved," said Wallace. "It's all about bookending the series and finishing on a really high, emotional note." A character from the first season who will be returning will be Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne. Eddie was Iris' boyfriend in the show's first season, as well as an ancestor to the villain Reverse-Flash/Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh and Matt Letscher). At the end of the first season, Eddie sacrificed himself to stop Eobard. Letscher will also be returning in the final season. Although the character has been primarily played by Cavanagh, Letscher is who the villain actually looks like. In the first season, it was revealed that Eobard Thawne killed the actual Harrison Wells (also played by Cavanagh) and impersonated him for years. As Wells, Eobard Thawne was the one who trained Barry to be a superhero during the first season. Wallace also talked about what he hopes fans take away from the series finale. "Upping the romance between Barry and Iris, then adding all of those other good things, creates a series finale where people will truly go, 'Hey, that was a good one. That one's going to stay with me in a positive way and really honor the legacy of the show,'" said Wallace.

The ninth and final season of The Flash premieres on Wednesday on The CW. The previous eight seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the final season below: