DC’s The Flash is one movie that has everybody’s eyes on it. Billed as WBD’s big theatrical release this year, the movie was recently screened at CinemaCon and the first reactions call it "tremendous," "heartfelt," and one of the best superhero movies ever. The reactions are further supported by epic promotional material that gives us ample looks at the titular character as well as Supergirl and Batman.

A new TV spot for the feature showcases all the multiversal action impending in the upcoming film. We see Ben Affleck’s Batman navigating Gotham on his Batmobile, Supergirl taking a hit at a missile, and Michael Keaton’s Batman taking on several goons at once among other things. The spot doesn’t fail to excite fans and casual on-lookers alike.

The Long Road to Bringing The Flash to the Big Screen

A movie for scarlet speedster has been long in making dating back to Zack Snyder’s original DCEU plans. Ezra Miller was first introduced in the 2017 Justice League with the hopes of Bally Allen having a stand-alone feature in the future. It then faced a setback due to the pandemic and the lead actor’s legal troubles. But finally, when David Zaslav and the regime took over last year, the movie saw some hope. Since then Miller has apologized and the trailers have managed to excite the audience once again.

Image via Warner Bros.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the movie will adapt the classic Flashpoint comic run with its own twists and turns. By the looks of the trailer, the movie is as much a Batman story as its Flash’s. The previously revealed trailer hints that General Zod is back and in order to stop him Flash needs to get a different Batman out of retirement as well as seek help from Supergirl to save the world he is in and return to the future that he knows. Miller will be seen in dual roles and fans expect the other Barry to turn into Reverse Flash by the end of the feature.

The movie features Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon returns as General Zod, Ron Livingston plays Henry Allen taking over the role from Billy Crudup, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Barry’s mother, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. Along with Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman while Affleck is set to reprise his DCEU role as Bruce Wayne/Batman for one last time.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16. You can check out the new spot below: