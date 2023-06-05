New footage from The Flash has just been released, giving us an unexpected look at Michael Keaton's return as Batman. The new clip comes just two weeks ahead of the film's highly anticipated theatrical release on June 16, 2023. The clip also gives us a look at Ezra Miller's return as the superhero following over a year of controversy and legal struggles.

The international new clip, released via The Flash Film News' Twitter, shows a tête-à-tête between two versions of Miller's Barry Allen, both from different timelines, and Keaton's now-retired Bruce Wayne. Both Barrys attempt to recruit Bruce to their mission of saving the world from the Kryptonian villain General Zod (Michael Shannon). Bruce Wayne seems unswayed by their pleas, asserting that his work is no longer necessary. "Things have changed," Keaton says, "Gotham is now one of the safest cities in the world." However, the prime Barry asserts that he is needed and that Batman is the key strategist in the Justice League. However, Keaton's Wayne passes on Barry's plea.

The Return of Keaton's Batman

Keaton's return as Batman is one of the most anticipated aspects of the upcoming film. The last time Keaton took on the crime-fighting persona was in the 1992 film Batman Returns. Keaton's turn as Bruce Wayne has long been one of the more underrated portrayals of the crime-fighting billionaire, quickly overshadowed by the camp disaster that was George Clooney's Batman and Christian Bale's now iconic Dark Knight trilogy. However, Keaton's role as Batman in Tim Burton's Batman films has long been a favorite among fans of the franchise.

In DC's most recent run of superhero films, Ben Affleck took on the role of Bruce Wayne, and Affleck will also be included in the upcoming film. The Flash will explore intersecting universes and different versions of our favorite DC characters. The new film is directed by Andy Muschietti and features a screenplay by Christina Hodson. \

There has been some uncertainty surrounding the film's release following some major project cancelations from Warner Bros. Pictures, including the highly anticipated Batgirl project. Ezra Miller's struggles with mental health and legal issues over the past year further put the project into question. However, Warner Bros. Pictures was steadfast in keeping the project on track for release and it's all set to take theaters by storm this summer.

The Flash will be released to theaters on June 16. Until then, however, you can check out the new clip from the film below.