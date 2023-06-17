Quick Links

Since his creation in the 1960s, Barry Allen has been The Flash (though Wally West might argue otherwise). The character is a founding member of the Justice League and a cornerstone of DC Comics.

While the comic book movie craze took off after the 90s, The Flash has been a part of the trend since the start of the superhero boom. The character has appeared in various animated shows and movies but also had two live-action shows available to stream. We’re going to revisit The Flash as a franchise and take a look at his on-screen history.

The Flash Movie Poster
The Flash
Release Date
2023-06-16
Director
Andres Muschietti
Cast
Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle
Rating
PG-13
Genres
Superhero, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Studio
Warner Bros
Writers
Gardner Fox, Joby Harold, Harry Lampert
Franchise
DC

Various Animated Appearances

The Flash was a member of The Super Friends in 1973, appearing throughout the show's run to 1980. He also guests in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, The Batman, Young Justice, and DC Super Hero Girls. None of these were more than guest appearances at best. Still, they show how long the character has been a figure in DC media.

The Flash (1990-1991)

Mark-Hamill-John Wesley-Shipp-The Trickster-The Flash
Image via Warner Bros. Television

Creators: Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo | Premiere Date: Sept 20, 1990 | Seasons: 1

Cast: John Wesley Shipp, Amanda Pays, Alex Desert, Vito D’Ambrosio, Biff Manard, Mike Genovese, Richard Belzer

Main Villains: The Trickster, Nicholas Pike

The Flash (2014-2023)

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen in The Flash poster
Image via The CW

Creators: Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Geoff Johns | Premiere Date: Oct 7, 2014 | Seasons: 9

Cast: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Panabaker, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, and Danielle Nicolet

Main Villains: Eobard Thawne (Reverse Flash), Zoom, Savitar, Godspeed, Mirror Master,

The DC Animated Movie Universe

Flashpoint-Paradox
Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Directors: Jay Olivia, Ethan Spaulding, Matt Peters, Christina Sotta | First Appearance: Jul 30, 2013 | Number of Films: 7

Cast: Justin Chambers, Matt Ryan, Jason O’Mara, Tony Todd, Jerry O’Connell, Rosario Dawson, Rainn Wilson

Main Villains: Reverse Flash, Darkseid, Black Manta, Lex Luthor

The DC Extended Universe

Ezra Miller as Flash in The Flash
Image via Warner Bros.

Directors: Zack Snyder, David Ayer, Joss Whedon, James Gunn | Appearances: Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, The Flash, Peacemaker

Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Ezra, Miller, Jason Momoa, Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Grant Gustin, and John Cena

Villains: Captain Boomerang, Steppenwolf, Goff

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Ezra Miller as The Flash in the DCEU
Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Zack Snyder | Release Date: Mar 18, 2021 | Run Time: 4 hr 2 min

Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra, Miller, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa

Villains: Steppenwolf, Darkseid

The Flash (2023)

the-flash-movie-footage-image-two-flash-multiverse
Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Andrés "Andy" Muschietti | Release Date: Mar 18, 2021 | Run Time: 2 hr 35 min

Cast: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck

Villains: General Zod, Faora-Ul

