Since his creation in the 1960s, Barry Allen has been The Flash (though Wally West might argue otherwise). The character is a founding member of the Justice League and a cornerstone of DC Comics.

While the comic book movie craze took off after the 90s, The Flash has been a part of the trend since the start of the superhero boom. The character has appeared in various animated shows and movies but also had two live-action shows available to stream. We’re going to revisit The Flash as a franchise and take a look at his on-screen history.

The Flash Release Date 2023-06-16 Director Andres Muschietti Cast Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle Rating PG-13 Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi Studio Warner Bros Writers Gardner Fox, Joby Harold, Harry Lampert Franchise DC

Related: Every Cameo in ‘The Flash’ Explained

Various Animated Appearances

The Flash was a member of The Super Friends in 1973, appearing throughout the show's run to 1980. He also guests in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, The Batman, Young Justice, and DC Super Hero Girls. None of these were more than guest appearances at best. Still, they show how long the character has been a figure in DC media.

The Flash (1990-1991)

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Creators: Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo | Premiere Date: Sept 20, 1990 | Seasons: 1

Cast: John Wesley Shipp, Amanda Pays, Alex Desert, Vito D’Ambrosio, Biff Manard, Mike Genovese, Richard Belzer

Main Villains: The Trickster, Nicholas Pike

The first live-action appearance of Barry Allen is in the 1990 television series, The Flash. The show is from an era when superheroes were campy characters that were made to entertain children. The Flash is in a series reminiscent of the Adam West Batman series. John Wesley Shipp plays Barry Allen perfectly, aligning with the character’s Golden Age comics. Fighting against him is Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as The Trickster, a character that feels like the beginning of Hamill’s iconic performance as The Joker. Unfortunately, we never saw the show’s true potential as it only aired for one season. read more

The Flash (2014-2023)

Image via The CW

Creators: Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Geoff Johns | Premiere Date: Oct 7, 2014 | Seasons: 9

Cast: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Panabaker, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, and Danielle Nicolet

Main Villains: Eobard Thawne (Reverse Flash), Zoom, Savitar, Godspeed, Mirror Master,

Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen first graced our screens as a guest role on Arrow Season 2, Episode 8, “The Scientist.” The character would then lead his own show, expanding the DC universe on television. Throughout the show’s run, we see Barry get superpowers, fall in love, have a family, and shatter the multiverse. The series showed the world who the Flash was and the incredible cast of characters that inhabit his world. It featured iconic villains like Reverse Flash, Professor Zoom, and Captain Cold, and the series also shared annual crossovers with the other Arrowverse shows. Outside the comic books, this is the definitive version of The Flash. read more

The DC Animated Movie Universe

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Directors: Jay Olivia, Ethan Spaulding, Matt Peters, Christina Sotta | First Appearance: Jul 30, 2013 | Number of Films: 7

Cast: Justin Chambers, Matt Ryan, Jason O’Mara, Tony Todd, Jerry O’Connell, Rosario Dawson, Rainn Wilson

Main Villains: Reverse Flash, Darkseid, Black Manta, Lex Luthor

We primarily see the Barry Allen Flash in the DC Animated Movie Universe. His first appearance is in Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, a film based on the Flashpoint comic by Geoff Johns. In the movie, Barry attempts to save his mother from being killed and destroys the universe as we know it. With the help of Thomas Wayne, and a ragtag team of freedom fighters, Barry must stop the Reverse Flash and evil versions of Wonder Woman and Aquaman to return things to the way they were. In a new timeline, we see Barry in Justice League: War, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, Justice League vs. Teen Titans, The Death of Superman, Reign of the Superman, and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. These films are loosely based on The New 52 era of DC Comics, but the final movie, Apokolips War, sees a world on the brink of destruction, leaving Barry no choice but to reset the timeline once more. That new universe features a new Flash, who makes their debut in Justice Society: World War II. read more

The DC Extended Universe

Image via Warner Bros.

Directors: Zack Snyder, David Ayer, Joss Whedon, James Gunn | Appearances: Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, The Flash, Peacemaker

Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Ezra, Miller, Jason Momoa, Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Grant Gustin, and John Cena

Villains: Captain Boomerang, Steppenwolf, Goff

The DCEU is a mixed bag, but it did give us the theatrical debut of The Flash. Ezra Miller first appears as Barry Allen in a brief cameo in Batman v Superman, but shortly after, we see them in The Flash suit as they take down Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). The character’s first full appearance is in Justice League, a film initially directed by Zack Snyder, only for Joss Whedon to replace him, creating an entirely new version of the film. The character is much younger than the rest of the Justice League, which changes their dynamic. Batman and Wonder Woman take on mentor-like roles for Barry and help him on the journey to becoming a superhero. The Flash would then cameo in an episode of The Flash TV series where Ezra Miller and Grant Gustin share a scene together. The Arrowverse crossover wouldn’t be the only time Miller surprised TV viewers. The actor also appeared in the Peacemaker season finale alongside Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. read more

Related: ‘The Flash’ Ending Explained: Does Barry Allen Fix the Multiverses?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Zack Snyder | Release Date: Mar 18, 2021 | Run Time: 4 hr 2 min

Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra, Miller, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa

Villains: Steppenwolf, Darkseid

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a four-hour epic that allowed Snyder to return and a version of the story he always envisioned. Much like the first time, Batman assembles a group of superheroes to battle against Steppenwolf now that the world is without Superman. However, things are very different this time around. The film is Snyder’s magnum opus and feels like the perfect evolution of the universe we were first introduced to in Man of Steel. Miller’s Flash is youthful but capable and ends up stealing the show, showcasing the power of the Speed Force. Unfortunately, this is the only time we’ll see this version of the Justice League together, but it was a special moment that changed the course of DC films forever. read more

The Flash (2023)

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Andrés "Andy" Muschietti | Release Date: Mar 18, 2021 | Run Time: 2 hr 35 min

Cast: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck

Villains: General Zod, Faora-Ul

The road to The Flash movie was long and complicated. Ezra Miller was initially cast as the Scarlet Speedster in 2014, mere days after The Flash series premiered on The CW. Yet, the film didn’t start active development until 2018, with a release in 2023. The film had several directors attached to the project, including Seth Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and the duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves). Even Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis was briefly in the running to helm the film. Ultimately, Andy Muschietti (It, It: Chapter Two) took on the film, with Christina Hodson penning the script. The film is a loose adaptation of Flashpoint. Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother’s death. In doing so, he causes a shift in the universe’s timeline, creating an alternate reality. Barry must work with an alternate version of himself, a new Batman (Michael Keaton), and Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle) to stop General Zod (Michael Shannon) in a universe without Superman. It took nearly ten years, but The Flash was finally released for the world to see. read more

Read More About ‘The Flash’