Comic book fans around the world still can’t get enough of The Flash. Its epic trailer debuted this past Super Bowl Sunday showing off its first look at the Flashpoint inspired multiverse story, the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, and the big screen debut of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. With the film finally set to hit theaters in June, merchandise for The Flash has already been released from the official DC Shop. Now Funko Pop has unveiled their first three vinyl Pop figures of our main heroes.

Revealed exclusively by Comicbook.com, the three figures see The Flash, Keaton’s Batman, and Supergirl in their new costumes for the upcoming film. The Flash’s updated brighter red and gold look really pop off the figure with the yellow lightning strikes running through it making the white Flash emblem shine even more. Keaton’s Pop is ready for battle in an attack stance with the classic yellow Bat-symbol contrasting off the iconic black suit. This time around instead of his signature yellow belt, Keaton’s Batman will be rocking a gray utility belt.

Finally, Supergirl really stands out in this trio of DC heroes with her dark and light blue blended bodysuit topped off with dark red shoulders that run through the sleeves and seamlessly meshes in with the cape. It’s a design very reminiscent of Henry Cavill’s Superman suit, but it has a ton of unique personality to call its own and this may be the best costume Supergirl has ever dawned in any medium. The Girl of Steel’s Pop figure is also mid-flight and comes with a clear flight stand which many Superman figures from this cinematic universe have come with in the past. All three of these figures also come with a Pop Keychain variant with the heroes in the same poses as their normal Pops.

DC’s Funko History

Funko has made so many amazing DC Pops over the years. Especially for their film universe. Whether it was Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Black Adam, The Batman, or Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Funko has given many DC heroes and villains the spotlight they deserve. Even Michael Keaton’s Batman has gotten a lot of love in the past with Pops for both Batman and Batman Returns. Funko even made an amazing Pop Moment of Batman’s final battle with Jack Nicholson’s Joker on the iconic church roof. However, while there have been countless Batman and even Flash Pops over the last decade, Supergirl has only received a few over the years. This includes how she appeared in the hit CW Supergirl TV series. However, with Calle’s Supergirl figure for The Flash, Funko has outdone themselves once again. With a film as big as Flash, expect a lot more Pops like Ben Affleck’s Batman, General Zod, and the alternate universe Barry Allen to be revealed as fans get closer to the summer.

The Flash will be released on June 16, 2023, and will see the speedster accidentally shatter the timeline after he attempts to save his mother from dying in the past. This causes the creation of a world without any meta humans and one in which Zod won the battle in Man of Steel. Flash needs Keaton’s Batman and Supergirl’s help to fix everything.

Both Flash, Batman, and Supergirl’s Pops and Key Chains are up for pre-order now on Entertainment Earth’s Website. They will be released in March. Until then, you can view The Flash’s jaw dropping Super Bowl trailer down below.