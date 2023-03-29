The Flash will reunite many Justice League heroes, as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will come to the rescue of Ben Affleck’s Batman. During an episode of the Smartless podcast, Affleck spoiled part of the surprise by explaining how Wonder Woman will appear in the Ezra Miller-led DCU movie.

Inspired by the fan-favorite “Flashpoint” storyline, The Flash will follow the Scarlet Speedster as he travels back in time to stop his mother’s murder, only to break the timeline. In DC Studios’ first exploration of the Multiverse, the Flash ends up in a world without metahumans and in the grip of General Zod (Michael Shannon), which will lead him to join forces with Michael Keaton’s Batman. Somehow, Affleck’s Dark Knight is also part of the movie, as is Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Now, thanks to Affleck, we know exactly how the two heroes will cross paths. As the star reveals:

"I don’t wanna give a spoiler, but it was a scene where I get caught, I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys. And she saves me by– I mean, I’m sure the spoiler, DC assassins are gonna get me, but […] she saves me with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work... I was like, 'Wait a minute, I got it!'"

RELATED: Michael Shannon Talks 'A Little White Lie,' Working With M. Emmet Walsh, and Reprising General Zod for ‘The Flash’ Movie

The Flash Will Reboot the DC Universe

The Flash is undoubtedly the most important DC movie in 2023’s slate, as the film is expected to rewrite the DC timeline, giving James Gunn and Peter Safran the perfect opportunity to kickstart their new storyline. At first, The Flash was supposed to help build a different kind of cinematic universe, with Keaton playing the Dark Knight in Batgirl and acting as a retired Bruce Wayne in a Batman Beyond film adaptation. Both projects were canceled, and now Gunn and Safran are tasked with building a new unified story across film, TV, and even video games.

We know DC Studios plans to recast big heroes such as Batman and Superman. However, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker will remain canon. So, there’s still a chance for Miller’s Flash to stay around if the upcoming movie makes enough money that Warner Bros. Discovery decides to forget the main star's recent legal troubles.The Flash is running into theaters on June 16, 2023.