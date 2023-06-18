Normally, when a studio starts screening a movie well before release day in a bid to generate positive buzz, it's because the product is excellent. But nobody could’ve expected audiences across the globe to react to Warner Bros’ The Flash with a collective shrug. The big-budget superhero spectacle debuted well below expectations at the domestic box office, where it generated only $55 million across three days, and it didn’t fare all that better globally either.

The movie made $75 million from 79 overseas markets, for a global debut of $139 million. The studio is including domestic estimates for the extended four-day weekend, which is currently pegged at $64 million. By comparison, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice made $422 million in its worldwide debut, and last year’s Black Adam generated $140 million in its global debut. But we now know how that movie tanked shortly afterward, concluding its theatrical run with under $400 million worldwide. The Flash cost a reported $200 million to produce (minus the reported $100 million spent on marketing), which means that it needs to make around $600 million worldwide to break even.

But what makes this situation even more disappointing is that Warner Bros. has stood by this movie through major behind-the-scenes drama, from a changing leadership to multiple script rewrites and a revolving door of directors, not to mention the bad press that star Ezra Miller’s personal troubles brought to the project. Miller wasn’t made available for media interactions in the weeks leading up to release, but they made an appearance at the red carpet premiere. This could be one of the many reasons for the movie’s disappointing debut.

But one can only speculate. It’s not that the DC Extended Universe was doing gangbusters otherwise. The franchise has been in trouble for a while, with its last two releases both bombing badly. But there was a sense that The Flash would turn the franchise’s fortunes around, just in time for a hard reboot under the stewardship of new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn has been touting The Flash as one of the best superhero movies of all time, and the studio also managed to score endorsements from the likes of Stephen King and Tom Cruise. The buzz was genuinely positive, and it seemed like people really wanted the movie to succeed.

But the court of public opinion hasn’t been as kind. The Flash could only manage a disappointing B CinemaScore from opening day audiences, and it’s currently sitting at 67% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that the movie wasn't able to deliver a "story that holds together on a narrative level” in his review.

Like the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — all hits, by the way — The Flash is also a multiverse-hopping adventure. In a bid to save his mother from dying, Barry Allen goes back in time and runs into an alternate version of himself, which has dire consequences. The movie also features the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s versions of Batman, which sounds like a winning proposition on paper, but as it turns out, even this wasn’t enough to attract fans to theaters. Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash also stars Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, and others. You can watch our interview with Calle here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.