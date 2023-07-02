The Flash’s box office run isn’t as great as Warner Bros Discovery would have liked. In its third week, the movie garnered an estimated $11.4m across 13,548 screens domestically and overseas markets. This brings the international running cume to $146.1m and the global tally adds up to $245.3m through Sunday. The Flash only managed to pass its production budget in the second week. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the DC’s multiverse-spanning feature was being billed as one of the important big-screen releases by David Zaslav and co, but the writing on the wall is pretty clear now.

The movie has turned out to be a major embarrassment for the studio not only commercially but critically as well. The studio over hyped the movie by screening it during CinemaCon, months before its actual release. Then it tried to ride on the back of publicity from celebrities like Tom Cruise and Stephen King, who saw the movie before its release and further hyped it for their fans. However, the box office performance proves moviegoers were disappointed with the movie. The first week saw middling reviews and an even less impressive box office while the second week brought the worst second-weekend drops in the history of the superhero genre.

The Flash Joins Warner Bros Discovery’s Growing List of Losses

Despite a new management in place, the movies coming out of DC studios are the leftovers from the DCEU slate of movies. The studio hasn’t seen a hit despite features like Black Adam, Shazam! The Fury of the Gods hitting the big screen in full galore. The Flash suffered its devastating fate due to several reasons. The lead star of the movie, Ezra Miller, had been embroiled in many legal troubles last year. Furthermore, James Gunn’s plans for DC’s new Monsters and Gods slate also led fans to care less about the feature, with its hero’s fate uncertain in future movies.

Despite executing a decent multiverse plot and adding past DC heroes for a nostalgic factor the movie failed to generate any type of excitement from fans or casual moviegoers. To the studio’s horror, the movie also got leaked on the internet last week and some reports claimed that the studio should have cancelled the movie if it wanted to make money. With Flash and Shazam’s fate now sealed, it’ll be interesting to see if Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom brings the audience to the theatres.

