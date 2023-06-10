Although the CW’s Arrowverse may not have had the same budget for cinematic CGI or big names like Ben Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix as its theatrical counterparts, the interconnected DC television universe was able to take its risks — not just by gradually growing the Arrowverse through new characters and shows like Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman, but also through the extremely entertaining, albeit sometimes wacky, crossovers like The Flash/Supergirl musical episode. In fact, the musical episode is a quintessential, well-loved television trope portrayed in other shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Scrubs, and Grey’s Anatomy among many others. The Flash excels in delivering all the excitement of a musical episode, not just through its original music, choreography, and stellar cast from musical theater backgrounds, but especially through Grant Gustin and his character of Barry Allen. If his tenure as the fastest man alive is truly at its end, Gustin’s Flash will go down as one of the most talented members of the Justice League.

RELATED: What Those New Heroes in 'The Flash’ Series Finale Could Really Mean

'The Flash' Musical Episode Has the Perfect Original Song

Image via The CW

Blake Neely deserves more credit for his work in creating the score behind a majority of the CW’s Arrowverse, and his music for The Flash is no exception. But in Season 3, Episode 17, entitled “Duet,” we get a truly sentimental and fitting theme song for Barry Allen and Iris West (Candice Patton) that serves as a great accompaniment to Neely’s score. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — whose credits include the films Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, and La La Land, for which they received the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “City of Stars” — penned a special song for the episode, “Runnin Home to You.”

In a featurette for the musical special, Pasek and Paul revealed that they were asked by the showrunners to write a “song moment” that would capture Barry Allen’s sentiment while asking the love of his life, Iris West, for her hand in marriage. In the same featurette, Pasek and Paul further reveal that they did in fact work with Blake Neely in creating the music arrangement. Even though The Flash was welcoming the Oscar-winning duo for just one episode, it’s great to see the collaborative process between them and Neely. As Pasek says, “It was cool to take what they [Neely] do every week and mix that with our world coming from the place of theater.”

In an interview with TV Line, Gustin said, “[Pasek and Paul] clearly knew the background of the relationship and the characters....I think it could be a theme song for Flash, honestly.” And in some ways, it has become a theme song. While the song made its debut in The Flash, it was later echoed in an episode of Supergirl during the bigger Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Earth X. On Barry and Iris’ wedding day, it is Melissa Benoist’s Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl, who sings “Runnin’ Home to You” as Iris is escorted by her father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) down the aisle. The song represents the core of Barry and Iris’ love for each other and the very heart of the series.

Apart from being fans of the show, Pasek and Paul have also collaborated with the CW’s Barry Allen before. Speaking with Variety, the duo explained how they knew Gustin from his days as a college freshman at Elon University in North Carolina. “We went there to give a workshop with the students,” said Paul. Pasek added, “There’s a picture somewhere of us on Facebook with baby Grant.” So while Grant Gustin may not have been hired as the Flash for his affinity for musical theater, his ability to master dance choreography alongside his wonderful singing voice paid off — who knew there would be a musical crossover with Supergirl involved three seasons into the show? It is serendipitous, maybe even fate, that Grant Gustin was chosen to be the Flash.

'The Flash's Musical Episode Is a Glee-fully Entertaining Superhero Crossover

Image via The CW

While Grant Gustin’s scene-stealing ballad at the end of the episode is one of the more memorable moments of The Flash, the rest of the episode shouldn’t be ignored either. “Duet” serves as a pseudo reunion for Glee alumni Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, and Darren Criss. Criss’ Music Meister is especially a treat to watch, as the villain is the main reason why the dual casts of The Flash and Supergirl — which boasts other musically inclined actors — are singing throughout the episode.

The Flash’s Jesse L. Martin is probably most well known for his role as Tom Collins in the Broadway and film adaptation Rent, Victor Garber (Martin Stein) has also been on numerous Broadway musicals such as Sweeney Todd, and John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn) has played lead roles in productions such as Miss Saigon and The Phantom of the Opera. Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon) also has a background in musical theater. Similarly, Supergirl’s Jeremy Jordan has had a prolific career in musical theater, nominated for both Tony and Grammy awards. It might seem that the world of showtunes is a small world, but really the cast of The Flash and Supergirl is just that talented. A musical crossover between them is almost a no-brainer.

In addition to “Moon River,” “Put A Little Love In Your Heart,” “More I Cannot Wish You,” and Pasek and Paul’s original song “Runnin’ Home to You,” the soundtrack also features another original song penned by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom called “Super Friend.” The song is another representation of an important relationship in the Arrowverse, that of Barry Allen and Kara Danvers. Having the Flash and Supergirl tap dance to a tune about friendship might not be the most exhilarating superhero fair, but it’s risks like this musical crossover that make The Flash and its counterparts unique and memorable.

Because the last season of The Flash might be the end of the Arrowverse as we know it, there’s no better time to reminisce about the show’s greatest hits. Grant Gustin as Barry Allen is surely one of them. Here’s hoping Gustin will come running back home to the red costume sometime in the future, or at least treat us to even more live performances like when he sang “Runnin’ Home to You” in 2018.