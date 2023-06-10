The Flash is getting ready to run into theaters and in preparation for the film's release, fans can get their own Hot Toys figure inspired by Ezra Miller's take on Barry Allen. Coming in two separate editions, the collectible from Sideshow is available in both a Collector's Edition or a Special Edition, and is worthy of joining your own personal Justice League of Hot Toys figures!

The Flash has been a long time coming for fans of the DC universe, and they've been eagerly waiting to see as Barry Allen comes face to face with his past, what happens when you mess with time, and most importantly Michael Keaton's Batman. The return of Keaton has been the talk of the internet as everyone is excited to see what he brings to the modern DCU. In preparation for the movie, Hot Toys has also created a Keaton-inspired figure so why not get both these Flash figures to recreate the movie all on your own?

The figure is a perfect look into why fans love Barry Allen as a character. With accents added to make Barry's suit as the Flash pop the deluxe figure brings to life the speed at which Barry can move through this world and the heart of gold within the character making it a perfect addition to any collection!

What Comes With the Special Edition The Flash Figure?

The special edition The Flash figure comes with a life-size The Flash signet ring that you can wear and open. For both the special edition figure as well as the collector's edition, fans can get a "screen-accurate" figure that features "a newly developed Barry Allen head sculpt and The Flash cowled head with interchangeable lower faces, both heads come with separate rolling eyeballs system that allows angle adjustments." Further details provided by Sideshow reveal:

"His costume is beautifully tailored in a classic red scheme, accompanied with silver accents. The Flash’s signature emblem with LED light-up function, and specially applied with golden yellow luminous patterns on the costume to emphasize his abilities in action. The figure also includes an interchangeable helmet with translucent orange-colored goggles and adjustable lightning effects accessories to complete his look. A specially designed LED-lighted figure stand with The Flash logo allows unique display."

The Flash Sixth Scale Collectible Figure includes sculpted heads made to look exactly like Miller's Allen and even includes Barry in an iconic pose for The Flash as a character. It is, as always with Hot Toys figures, a beautiful figure and one that is easily a perfect pick for any fan of The Flash. Both figures are available for pre-order for $290 with an expected ship date between July 2024 and December 2024.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16. You can watch the trailer below.