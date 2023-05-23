We’re less than a month away from the premiere of highly anticipated superhero movie The Flash, which means that Warner Bros. will just keep showering us with new content in order to hype up the movie that will probably be the game-changer in the DC universe in cinemas. From early on, we knew that Michael Keaton (Birdman) was coming back to reprise his role as the OG big-screen Batman, but some of us might have forgotten that welcoming him back also means seeing some legendary Bat-stuff on screen as well.

The Batmobile, one of the most iconic vehicles in the History of cinema, is making a comeback to the big screen along with the first-movie Batman. In an image unveiled by Fandango, the pitch-black car is brought center stage in all its glory, but it has a certain worn-out quality to it that suggests it has been used for quite some time — at least 30 years, as far as we know. The car is parked inside the Batcave, and in the back we can see Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen standing in awe, as anybody would.

Even though Keaton’s return and notable participation in The Flash has been confirmed and teased through the trailers (as well as Ben Affleck’s) we still don’t know exactly what kind of role Bruce Wayne will play in Barry Allen’s story. Since the movie covers the multiverse and how the protagonist can put different realities at risk, the trailer suggests that Bruce will be a kind of mentor while siding with Barry and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) in a massive fight against General Zod (Michael Shannon).

The DC Reboot Is Rushing Towards Us With The Flash

At this point, DC fans know that The Flash is set to reboot the DCU in cinemas, and that it will cease to exist as we know it. That much has been confirmed by new CEOs of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, we’re yet to discover how exactly that change is going to play out, which characters will survive the “purge" and which will continue on existing – and in which universe. The future releases from DC in cinemas also confuse fans, since Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (from the “old days” of DC) is still scheduled to premiere and at the same time a whole new DC era is taking shape with the new Superman.

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, who rose to prominence in the horror scene after directing 2013’s Mama and Stephen King’s It Chapters One and Two. The screenplay is by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) and Joby Harold (Army of the Dead).

The Flash premieres in theaters on June 16.