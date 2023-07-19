There have been so many fun Summer blockbusters this year that a few were bound to under perform or get lost in the genre crowd at the box office. In the bomb category there’s no film that did worse at the box office than The Flash. However, the Andy Muschietti directed DC film is getting a second life as it just raced onto digital platforms earlier this week. This has allowed fans of the film to overanalyze every frame of Flash, including the speedster’s long list of crazy DC cameos. One of the hero’s featured in the film for a brief moment was Jay Garrick’s version of Flash. It was a big mystery who actually played the character, if anyone, but it’s now been revealed that The Flash’s editor Jason Ballantine was used for the original Scarlet Speedster.

In an interview with Frame.io Insider, Ballantine was breaking down the “Chrono Bowl” sequence full of DC cameos when he revealed that they used his face for Golden Age Flash. “There was a moment with (Muschietti) figuring out the Chrono Bowls and the revisiting to the different time periods, etc., and the Jay Garrick character, the black and white Flash, and Andy's conceptualizing that". Ballantine would continue on saying:

“He wanted that as one of the characters and quite large on screen. And then DJ, our visual effects supervisor, said, 'Well, if we're going to have a digital character that large on screen, then it would be better to have a real face just to help with the look of the shot.' And so I stuck my hand up, my arm nearly flew off my shoulder, to volunteer to have an opportunity to have my face stuck on the original Flash."

A Sea of DC Cameos

With that, the mystery of who Jay Garrick was in The Flash was solved. It was originally thought when the film first came out that Teddy Sears played Golden Age Flash as the CGI render had a striking resemblance to the actor. That originally made sense given that Sears had a major role in The Flash TV series where he played the villainess Zoom. A character who pretended to be Jay Garrick to get close to Barry Allen’s version of Flash in the series. Sears would quickly deny his involvement in the film in an interview with TVLine, but the answer was staring DC fans right in the face as this interview with Ballantine was published right after The Flash hit theaters in mid-June.

DC's Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick, Running.

The Flash’s Chrono Bowl was full of DC Cameos with Adam West’s Batman, Helen Slater’s Supergirl, and three different versions of the Man of Steel headlining the jaw-dropping moment. This included Christopher Reeve, George Reeves, and the il​​​​​​​l-fated Nicolas Cage Superman that never was. That’s why it was a bit odd that the Flash filmmakers went with a more generic design for Jay Garrick rather than have an actor like John Wesley Shipp play the character who previously not only portrayed Jay in the CW series, but also played Barry Allen’s Flash in the character’s short-lived 90s series. However, given that Ballantine has been Muschietti’s long time editor working on the IT films with the director, it’s nice knowing they used someone’s likeness rather than making a fully CGI creation from scratch. Especially since it sounds like Ballantine had the time of his life helping the character come to life.

The Flash’s Legacy

While The Flash will be remembered as a film that was in development hell for a decade, surrounded by an endless sea of controversy, and a box office failure, it’s a good film that deserves to be given a chance. The Flash features a very energetic comedic style, some creative action sequences, and a slew of iconic DC characters. This of course includes the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman who steals the entire movie. You can watch The Flash and its editor as Jay Garrick on digital now. The trailer for the film can be seen down below.