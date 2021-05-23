Jordan Fisher is the vibrant young speedster pulled from the comics in this first official image.

The CW has released an official image of Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen aka Impulse in the latest season of The Flash. The fan-favorite character first appeared in set photos a few weeks back for the 150th episode of the long-running superhero series.

Fisher sports the red and white threads in quite the “crash” manner, as Bart would say. The official look replicates a recent cover of the Joshua Williamson-written The Flash comic series that featured the long-awaited return of the character. His introduction into the television show will also pull directly from that same comic run as the young speedster travels to the present timeline to assist the Flash team against Godspeed. In fact, Season 7 has been adapting several storylines from Williamson’s run, most recently including the birth of several different types of forces. The turnaround from comic to live-action adaptation is an unparalleled effort from The Flash team.

Resemblance to the source material aside, this version of Bart Allen carries an important distinction from his comic counterpart. In a controversial twist, Fisher will act as the scarlet speedster’s son instead of his grandson. But this isn’t the only time a live-action project has changed his backstory significantly. Impulse made his first live-action appearance in Smallville played by Kyle Gallner; however, the series grounded him in the primary timeline and removed Barry Allen altogether. The character also appeared in the animated show Young Justice, where he took up the mantle of Kid Flash after the death of Wally West.

Joining The Flash as a fan-favorite character, especially one normally portrayed younger, makes his first superhero role no easy task by any means. However, Fisher is no stranger to appearing in productions with strong fanbases. After making a splash on Broadway with roles in Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton, as well as live versions of musicals such as Grease and Rent, Fisher has been sinking his teeth into roles behind the screen, with his latest efforts being Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Work It.

The seventh season of The Flash premiered on March 2, with new episodes airing every Tuesday on The CW. Check out the official image below:

