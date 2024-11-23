When first reactions to DC’s film The Flash began to roll out just ahead of the film’s June 2023 premiere, things seemed pretty promising for Ezra Miller’s first standalone project as his Justice League character. But, by the time the feature made its way into cinemas, the cracks quickly began to show and audiences were less-than-thrilled with how the movie turned out. To be fair - there was a lot in the months leading up to the production’s debut that spelled certain disaster, specifically that of the legal trouble that its star found themselves in. Plus, with so much hype surrounding the title, it became harder and harder for it to measure up. Right now, if you’re a Netflix subscriber, time is ticking to cast your vote on whether the movie is a hit or a miss, as the title will speed off onto the horizon and off the platform on December 25.

On the surface, the plot for The Flash is fun and intriguing enough. Still grieving the loss of his mother, Barry Allen aka Flash (Miller) uses his powers of speed to run back through time and prevent her murder. Throwing things out of balance on the timeline, he ends up meeting the earlier version of himself with whom he teams up to stop the invasion of Michael Shannon’s General Zod.

Along with Shannon returning to the fold to reprise the villainous role he played in Zack Snyder’s 2013 film, Man of Steel, The Flash was overflowing with cameos from the DC movies of yesteryear. Included in those roles were Michael Keaton, who donned the cape of Batman from his run in Tim Burton’s films, and even a quick glimpse of Nicolas Cage from the Burton-helmed Superman Lives that never was. The movie also introduced Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl, who has her own personal vendetta against Zod after he killed her cousin - Kal-El aka Superman - when he was just a baby. Filling out the ensemble cast is a lineup that includes Ron Livingston (Office Space), Antje Traue (Man of Steel), Maribel Verdú (Pan’s Labyrinth) and Kiersey Clemons (Dope).

‘The Flash’s Blip In Cinemas

After finding extreme box office success with his big-screen adaptations of Stephen King’s It and It Chapter Two, all signs were pointing towards a similar outcome for filmmaker Andrés Muschietti with his first dip into superhero-centered IP. Unfortunately, that couldn’t have been further from the outcome. Barely dipping over its $220 million production budget, The Flash earned just north of $271 million, barely paying for its costs. With a 63% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie majorly missed the mark, although audiences responded better on the online rating platform, hitting the Miller-led production with 82%.

Interested parties have until December 25 to check out The Flash on Netflix.

