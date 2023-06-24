Andy Muschietti's The Flash has been one of the most highly anticipated superhero films of 2023. Given that Barry Allen, aka, The Flash (Ezra Miller), has been a fan favorite of the DCEU since his cameo appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it was only a matter of time until the Red Streak was given his own solo film.

While The Flash finally gets his moment, he is joined by a myriad of powerful DC Comics characters, and some are really giving him a run for his money. Because, after all, you can't save the world alone.

The following article contains spoilers for The Flash (2023).

8 Faora-UI

Known as General Zod's merciless second-in-command, Faora-UI (Antje Traue) possesses superhuman strength, speed, flight, and the mental fortitude of a warrior. Defined by her steadfast loyalty to Zod, Faora-UI can be a formidable foe to go toe-to-toe with, even squaring up with Superman in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel.

While Faora-UI is undoubtedly strong, her full capabilities have yet to be explored, having last been seen with Zod in Man of Steel. Her display of power needs a little more screen time to be truly appreciated.

7 Batman (Original Timeline)

Ben Affleck's era as The Dark Knight has become known for gritty and raw performances and action, giving his portrayal a much-needed edge missing from previous cinematic iterations. Plus, who needs powers when you're a playboy billionaire?

Batman has always justified why he's one of the best comic book superheroes; powers aside, he's the caped crusader who is the embodiment of fear and vengeance. While his brief appearance in The Flash doesn't give him the floor to show off his earlier DCEU days, his mentorship of Barry as his alter ego, Bruce Wayne, packs a poignant punch worth appreciating.

6 Wonder Woman

Sculpted from clay by her mother, Hippolyta, and brought to life by her father, Zeus, Wonder Woman may have the power and superiority of Greek gods imbued in her veins; however, she fiercely fights for justice. It's not her Lasso of Truth, Bracelets of Submission, or even godly strength that makes Wonder Woman powerful; it's her ability to see and believe in the best of humanity.

Having been a seminal key player in the DCEU since its inception, Gal Gadot'sportrayal of Wonder Woman always steals the show. With her surprise cameos in The Flash and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, it's no wonder that the iconic Justice League member is always there to save the day.

5 Supergirl

Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle), known as Supergirl, is a powerhouse, much like her cousin Superman. Possessing many of the same abilities, Supergirl proves her grit after wiping out some bad guys in the film's Siberian sequence.

There are a lot of expectations to live up to as Superman's cousin. Like most superhero mashup movies, Supergirl needs her own movie to fly high. She's still pretty new to the superhero game, at least this timeline's version of Supergirl.

4 Batman (Alternate Timeline)

Even though this is The Flash's first solo outing, this is definitely a love letter to Batman, or better yet, a proper sendoff to Michael Keaton's version of Batman. The last time audiences saw Keaton in this role was in Batman Returns, and he doesn't skip a beat, showing that there's power in wisdom and experience.

The return of Keaton as Batman has been highly anticipated among DC comic fans, especially those who favor Keaton's version in Tim Burton's take on The World's Greatest Detective. His epic reintroduction, and introduction for others, serves as a reminder as to why Keaton is one of the best actors to have donned the cowl.

3 The Flash (Original Timeline)

Being the character tasked with not only resetting your own timeline but also resetting the DCEU for the impending DCU entirely is a power move all in itself. With the spotlight on The Flash this time, he is given some room to flex his powers and prove why he is the "Fastest Man Alive."

The Flash's greatest power isn't his penchant for PBnBRHC sandwiches; it's his selfless desire to use his super speed to turn back time and save his mom and dad from their doomed timelines.

2 Dark Flash (Corrupted 2013 Flash)

A product of his past and looped present, Dark Flash is the alternate version of 2013 Flash that has been consumed and obsessed with course-correcting his past to rectify the future he so desperately wants to create. Driven by his desire to prevent Zod from eradicating his world, Dark Flash will sacrifice anything to make things right, even himself. His actions lead to an endless loop of death and destruction.

Dark Flash isn't only powerful because of his ambitions to create a universe where everyone he cares about is still alive; he definitely gives The Flash a menacing and slightly scary protagonist. Plus, his spike-adorned costume is a visual signifier that this speedster stings with power.

1 General Zod

Reprising his Man of Steel role, Michael Shannon returns as the brutal and sadistic General Zod. Essentially wreaking havoc on multiple versions of Earth in the multiverse, there's something a bit more relentless in this Zod's nature and presence, causing a ripple effect of destruction that not even two Flashes can alter.

Known to have the same strength and stamina as Superman, Zod uses his strength and abilities to show why he is one of Superman's most formidable archnemeses. Zod has no problem conquering planets and wiping out bloodlines, making him one of the DCEU's most powerful villains.

