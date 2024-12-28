On the same day it was announced that The Batman Part II was being delayed another year and wouldn’t release until 2027, another version of the character has been commemorated with a new figure. Hot Toys has announced yet another collectible of Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne, the second to come in the last few months and the fourth to drop this year. The figure is based on Keaton’s appearance in The Flash, the 2023 superhero flick that garnered mixed reactions from fans and critics on its way to being one of the biggest superhero flops at the box office. The collectible features multiple head sculpts, including one that’s indiscernible from Keaton’s appearance in the film, as well as one with his signature helmet that he wears into battle.

Hot Toys also released another Flash figure recently of another Batman that appears in the film. Ben Affleck’s Batman was honored with a new Hot Toys collectible, one that sees him on the Batcycle, the same vehicle he rides into Central City to help Barry in the first act. Hot Toys also ventured into the world of the MCU to release a new figure from another devisive superhero film. Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man now has a new collectible based on his appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which also underperformed at the box office like The Flash. Christian Bale’s Batman also received a new Hot Toys figure not long ago, based on his appearance in the highest-grossing Batman movie ever, The Dark Knight Rises, which was directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Tom Hardy as Bane.

When Will Batman Be Back on the Big Screen?

The future of Batman in live-action on the big screen seems to be in limbo at the moment; it was announced today that The Batman sequel starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves was delayed until 2027, and Batman: The Brave and The Bold director Andy Muschietti also shared that he may have time to work on another movie before helming the DCU’s Batman movie because the script for the film isn’t up to snuff yet. There are a lot of things to be excited about with the future of DC in live-action, but it’s hard to say Batman is one of them.

The Flash Batman figure of Michael Keaton is now available for pre-order.

