One of the most discussed scenes from The Flash movie was the first action scene that featured the Scarlet Speedster rescuing a group of falling babies. In a video from The New York Times' Anatomy of a Scene series, director Andy Muschietti talked about including the scene in the movie. Originally, the movie began with a different action scene. "In the original script, there was a scene with a volcano," said Muschietti. "I thought we needed something a little stronger to start with."

At the beginning of the film, The Flash (Ezra Miller) is summoned by both Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) and Batman (Ben Affleck) to assist the Dark Knight as he catches a group of bank robbers in Gotham City. When a hospital is damaged, a group of babies, as well as a nurse, fall out of a window to their potential doom, as the Flash races to save them. In the video, Muschietti talked about what he wanted to show about the superhero in the scene. "What I wanted is to put our superhero to a test," said Muschietti. "I wanted to put his superpowers to a test, and basically explaining that even if you are the fastest man alive, you can have trouble saving different people at the same time."

The action scene also focused on Barry's speed requiring him to need a lot of calories. This detail was also featured in the 1990s The Flash TV series starring John Wesley Shipp and The CW's Arrowverse series starring Grant Gustin. Before being called in to help Batman, Barry had just ordered food and was waiting for it to be made. Muschietti also talked about the scene showing how Barry's calories affects his powers. "When he's in full energy, everything seems to be frozen in time," said Muschietti. "But when his calories go down, meaning that he doesn't have fuel enough to be at the top of his capacities, everything starts to get faster." Before saving the babies and the nurse, The Flash takes food from a falling vending machine to refuel.

The Flash Is Struggling at the Box Office

Despite The Flash also featuring Michael Keaton's Batman, Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and General Zod (Michael Shannon) the superhero movie has struggled at the box office. In its opening weekend, The Flash only made $55 million domestically. The movie also took a big drop in its second weekend. The previous DCEU movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods also struggled at the box office. However, a new era of DC on the big screen will begin with James Gunn's Superman: Legacy in 2025. Muschietti will also direct the upcoming DCU film The Brave and the Bold, which will introduce a new version of Batman.

