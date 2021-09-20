Director Andy Muschietti has taken to his Instagram to tease Batman's involvement in The Flash. The photo clearly meshes the suits of both Flash and Batman, specifically that of Michael Keaton's Batman in the 1989 and 1992 original films. Flash's iconic lightning bolt is also seen, though the tinge of red appears a bit brighter than has been seen in the suits worn thus far by Ezra Miller.

Images of this nature offer no plot points, though it is exciting for the potential of The Flash, which has faced some major hurdles in its arduous production process. Keaton entered negotiations to reprise his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in June of 2020. Shortly after his confirmation, his latest successor to the cape and cowl, Ben Affleck, was announced to be appearing in the film. Affleck reported that his role would be small, and would help pave the way for Keaton's re-introduction and the film's concept of the multiverse.

Keaton is expected to have a larger role in this film, and the actor truly understands the importance of comic book films to audiences, saying the following:

"I never looked at it like, 'Oh, this is just a silly thing.' It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It's iconic. This is a big deal in the world to people. You've got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, 'Jesus, this is huge.'"

It's not yet known how exactly the multiverse will impact the film, though Miller's Barry Allen is expected to toy around with time travel in order to prevent the death of his mother. Production on The Flash has been lengthy and well-documented at this point, with several delays, script shuffles, and director changes plaguing its pre-production. A film was first announced in October 2014, with potential directors in Seth Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Game Night).

Aside from Miller, Keaton, and Affleck, the film will also see the debut of Supergirl, to be played by Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless). The actress will be making her film debut in The Flash. Though that's certainly an intimidating prospect, if the set videos have been any indication she's certainly on the right track. Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, and Ron Livingston are also on the cast list, playing the roles of Iris West, and Nora and Henry Allen, respectively.

The Flash will finally hit theaters on November 4, 2022. Check out Muschietti's image below:

