Anticipation for The Flash is slowly reaching mach 10 speed. The DC film directed by It’s Andy Muschietti races into theaters in June and McFarlane Toys and Funko have already unveiled a ton of exciting new merchandise tied to this multiverse adventure. This included two incredible McFarlane statues of Michael Keaton’s unmasked Batman and Ezra Miller’s Flash.

First up, the Keaton Batman statue is a Gold Label variant of the previously announced DC Multiverse 12-inch statue with the only difference being the unmasked head sculpt. This statue shows Keaton’s return in all his glory with a head sculpt that is extremely accurate to how the actor looks. It also looks like his cowl and cape are two separate pieces. Gone are the days when he literally has to rip off his mask to reveal his identity like at the end of Batman Returns. Like the normal statue, Batman is seen in his classic fight stance from the Tim Burton films. The statute also comes with a base and a collectible art card with a character bio on the back. This Gold Label statue will be a McFarlane Toy Store exclusive and will cost $39.99.

Finally, The Flash is a 12-inch resin DC Direct statue that sees The Scarlet Speedster screeching to a halt mid-run, most likely preparing for battle. There’s some great detail work on this particular statue with the comic inspired suit just popping. This new Flash movie costume fully embraces the bright red and gold color scheme especially when it comes to the boots. This also takes full advantage of the Flash’s powers with energy coming out of The Flash’s chest emblem and lightning effects are included to add even more electric appeal to this piece. The statue’s base also features the Flash’s logo with some added Street rubble to show how fast the hero truly is. The statue costs $249.99.

What’s The Flash About?

The Flash is all about the hero’s tragic past which explores how Barry Allen’s mother was murdered when he was a kid by a mysterious force; however, Barry’s father was blamed for his wife’s murder as there was no other explanation. Since then Barry has been trying to prove his father’s innocence, but his powers have given him another option. The ability to go back in time to save his mother’s life. However, similarly to the Flashpoint storyline that inspired it, doing so causes the timeline to break and Barry ends up in an alternate universe. A world where General Zod won the battle in Man of Steel because no metahumans exist and where Ben Affleck’s Batman was replaced with Keaton’s version of the DC hero. Keaton’s Batman, along with Sasha Calle’s newly minted Supergirl, team up with The Flash to fix the timeline. Affleck’s version of Batman will also be making an appearance in the film.

When Does The Flash Release?

The Flash speeds into theaters everywhere on June 16, 2023. However, if you’re Lucky enough to attend CinemaCon this April, the DC film will be premiering two months early at the event. While waiting for the return of Keaton’s Dark Knight, you can pre-order these new Batman and Flash movie statues on McFarlane’s website now.

