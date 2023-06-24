Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The FlashBen Affleck’s screentime in The Flash may only be limited to five or so minutes, but as Affleck himself has stated, he nailed it. If you’ve yet to see the film or are in need of a refresher, Batman is after terrorists who have stolen a deadly virus in a heist gone wrong. Summoning Barry (Ezra Miller) to Gotham via Alfred (Jeremy Irons), Batman pursues the criminals while Barry picks up the pieces left in their wake. Serving as the opening scene of the film, it gives us a look at what the Justice League could’ve been in the DCEU and reminds us how intimidating Affleck makes The Caped Crusader. Batfleck is outfitted in a blue and grey batsuit, making history as the iconic color scheme finally appears in live action. It’s odd to see Batman fighting crime in broad daylight as city-goers are enjoying brunch, but it is more than welcome. He proves to be resilient as ever, pursuing the terrorists on his Batcycle, and when that fails, by grappling hook and sheer will. It is a fantastic chase sequence with great action that checks off some essentials for any Batman scene — including jumping through an explosion.

Splitting the screen time with Batman is Affleck’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne, which is just as good or better than his Batman. Speaking to a crestfallen Barry about trauma, Affleck perfectly encapsulates Bruce’s mixture of brooding loner and sad guy that you just want to give a big hug. When Barry tells Bruce that he’s learned how to travel back in time — that he could save his mom, save Bruce’s parents — Affleck smiles wistfully, a subtle yet emotionally impactful performance only topped by his response to Barry’s offer:“These scars we have, make us who we are. We’re not meant to go back and fix them. Don’t let your tragedy define you.” If that isn’t the epitome of Batman, what is? Affleck’s Bruce has accepted the tragedy of his past. His scars are visible and they hurt, but he endures nonetheless.

Ben Affleck's Batman Was Great Long Before 'The Flash'

Of all the actors to don the cowl and portray Batman throughout the years, no one has had a longer or more tumultuous run than Ben Affleck. Affectionately dubbed "Batfleck" by fans, Affleck’s time as The Caped Crusader began back in 2016 (when the DC Extended Universe was still intact) when he squared off against Henry Cavill’s Superman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Affleck reprised the role for a brief appearance in 2016’s Suicide Squad and again in 2017’s disastrous Justice League film, but that’s when things went off the rails. With Zack Snyder departing Justice League amidst a family tragedy, combined with the major studio interference that occurred in his absence, the film fell apart and was very poorly received. Suddenly, the DC slate that had been planned out fell flat and the DCEU continuity and timeline would forever remain in question. Rumors of a highly anticipated solo Batman, directed by and starring Ben Affleck film, were silenced after he announced his retirement from the role in early 2019.

But his retirement from the role wasn’t meant to be — yet. Affleck returned for additional photography in order to complete a vision years in the making when Snyder finally got the chance to finish and release Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021 and again for The Flash.

While Affleck may believe his best performance as Batman is in The Flash, he actually has been great the whole time. Though Batman v. Superman is highly controversial in the world of comic book movies, Affleck’s performance of Batman needs no defense as he is the standout of the film. From the opening exposition of the movie touching on his trauma to the iconic shot of him standing by the bat-signal outfitted in his armored suit, to the legendary warehouse fight, Affleck throws everything into his performance as the most brutal of all the Batmans before. His massive stature and grizzled voice work in his favor, but despite his menacing appearance, he’s arguably the most empathetic Batman as well. He’s older than most adaptations and a tad wiser, but he grows to realize he needs to embrace hope rather than cast it out. After the events of Batman v. Superman and the death of Superman, he is motivated by this new burgeoning sense of hope he feels after realizing Superman’s true purpose, and we see a lighter side to a deeply scarred Batman. Despite his loner tendencies, it is Bruce himself who decides he needs to put together the Justice League, something he invests a lot of time in as he individually tracks down every member.

Ben Affleck Won't Return as Batman for 'The Brave and the Bold'

For such a great performance, it's bittersweet to think that it is his last. While he has “unretired” before, The Flash is the definitive end for Affleck as the new DCU era begins under James Gunn and Peter Safran. But for a final performance, it feels fairly open-ended, which means — like many other facets of the DCEU — it will likely remain without closure. So, call it wishful thinking, but it is fun to imagine what the future could hold if Batfleck stuck around — and his performance in The Flash made a pretty strong argument as to why he should.

While the puzzle will never be completed, the pieces are all there for Affleck’s continuation as Batman. Director of The Flash, Andy Muschietti, has officially been confirmed to direct The Brave and the Bold, one of the new films in James Gunn’s first chapter of the DCU, Gods and Monsters. Gunn has said that Brave and the Bold will feature an older Batman (unlike Robert Pattinson’s Batman who only has two years under his belt), and additionally it will include Bruce’s son Damian Wayne as Robin. While this raised a plethora of questions concerning the DCU’s timeline in comparison to Batman already being on his fourth Robin, the other big question has of course been who will play The Caped Crusader. While the multiversal tease at the end of The Flash made it seem like George Clooney may be reprising the mantle, it was likely meant to be a goofy Easter egg than an indication of the future. Considering Muschietti got the chance to know Affleck and direct his Batman for The Flash, it would be remiss not to suggest the two teaming up again for The Brave and the Bold. But considering Affleck’s already retired once from the role, combined with the fact that the DCU is going to need its Batman for years, it's pretty clear we’re going to get someone new for the role. The DCEU may have failed Ben Affleck’s Batman, but as great as it would be to go back in time and fix it all, perhaps we should heed Bruce’s warning to Barry and keep moving forward.

