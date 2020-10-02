‘The Flash’ Movie: Billy Crudup in Talks to Rejoin Ezra Miller in DC Superhero Film

Newly-crowned Emmy winner Billy Crudup is in talks to reprise his Justice League role as the father of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) in The Flash movie that’s heating up at DC and Warner Bros.

Crudup actually rejoins the project after falling out of The Flash in the wake of its carousel of directors. Rick Famuyiwa was initially tapped to direct but he departed in October 2015, and by March 2018, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were aboard to direct. Within a year, they too had left, and Andy Muschietti has since come on to take The Flash across the finish line. Production is now slated to start next year in London.

Crudup appeared in one scene as Dr. Henry Allen in 2017’s Justice League, and he joins a Flash cast that is expected to include Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, who will be reprising their roles as Bruce Wayne/Batman. It’s unclear whether they’ll be joined by Kiersey Clemons, who Famuyiwa had cast as Iris West, or whether Muschietti is looking to cast the role himself.

Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) wrote the most recent draft of the script, which finds the Flash going back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which has unintended consequences for Barry Allen’s timeline.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news about Crudup, who is coming off a well-deserved Emmy win for his complicated turn on The Morning Show. I’ve always been a big fan of Crudup, and in fact, just showed The Stanford Prison Experiment to my father, though I don’t think he liked it as much as I do. The actor was last seen on the big screen in Where’d You Go, Bernadette, but my favorite Crudup films are Almost Famous, Watchmen, Spotlight, Sleepers, Jackie and Mission: Impossible III.

To read about another DC-related project, the Peacemaker TV show starring John Cena, click here.