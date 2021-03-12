The Flash movie casting is — please forgive me — speeding up. After we learned Kiersey Clemons has locked in her deal to play the Flash's (Ezra Miller) love interest Iris West, we've now learned per the Hollywood Reporter that the Flash is gaining a mother, but losing a father. Maribel Verdú (Pan's Labyrinth) will be playing Barry Allen's mother (who does not always make it too far in the character's comic book history). However, Billy Crudup, who played troubled father Henry Allen in a brief, uncredited scene in Justice League (Joss Whedon's version anyway), has dropped out of this version, leaving his more expanded role behind.

Crudup is dropping from the Andy Muschietti (It) directed superhero epic because of shooting conflicts with his Apple TV+ show, the critically acclaimed The Morning Show (The Flash is looking to begin shooting this spring or summer in London). No replacements for him have been announced as of yet (why not cast Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to replace him as Dr. Manhattan again?). As for Verdú, whose other impressive credits include Y tu mamá también, I find that to be an exciting, unpredictable pick for the role, and hopeful evidence that the film has more to do with this character than your typical superhero mom.

Image via WarnerMedia

While primary story details are being kept under wraps, we do know lots of intriguing details about The Flash thus far. We've got Sasha Calle as Supergirl, we've got Michael Keaton as Batman (!), we've got Ben Affleck as Batman (!!), we've got a veritable multiverse on our hands (!!!). It will interesting to see how all of these plates spin, and it will be interesting to see if the relationship between Miller and Verdú can ground it in an emotional reality.

The Flash is scheduled for theaters November 4, 2022.

