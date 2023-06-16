Right before the opening weekend determines how far The Flash can go, Deadline is reporting that the movie already scored $9 million at the domestic box office during last night's preview screenings. Andy Muschietti's time-traveling adventure is premiering across cinemas from all over the world, with audiences eagerly anticipating the latest entry in the DC Extended Universe. The film is currently expected to gross approximately $73 million over the course of the weekend, but the fact that Father's Day is coming up on Sunday might give it a significant boost when it comes to ticket sales.

Compared to previous projects set in the franchise that began with Man of Steel, The Flash is positioning itself in the same position his Justice League friends started at. Back in 2017, Wonder Woman grossed $11 million during Thursday night previews, while Aquaman gathered $9 million when it was its time to hold its first screenings back at the end of 2018. Following that parameter, The Flash is performing as expected considering the context of the series, while trying to outrun a heavy marketing budget and the heavy competition found during the summer movie season.

In the DC blockbuster, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) feels heartbroken after his mother's death continues to haunt him constantly. Realizing his powers can allow him to travel back in time if he runs fast enough, he sets his mind on making things right. However, after saving his mom, the timeline changes, and he is thrown into a place where Batman looks like Michael Keaton, and the only Kryptonian ready to help out is actually Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle). It will be up for Barry to think about what he has caused and plan a way to bring things back to the way they were before it's too late.

What's Next for the DC Universe?

The Flash will serve as one of the final stories set in the universe Zack Snyder envisioned for the iconic characters. When James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to supervise the development of the entire DC Universe by Warner Bros., they came up with a long-term plan to tell interconnected stories featuring the heroes audiences know and love, as well as some new faces about to be introduced. It remains to be seen which cast members from the current universe will make it into the next one. But, for now, you can only wait for this new universe to begin with 2025's Superman: Legacy.

