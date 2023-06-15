Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Flash

As expected, The Flash takes us through the Multiverse after Ezra Miller’s Scarlett Speedster breaks the timeline. Of course, a story that brings us to different universes couldn’t be complete without mind-blowing cameos, something that The Flash truly delivers. From the opening set piece to the post-credits scene, The Flash pays tribute to multiple generations of DC heroes, traveling through the history of live-action adaptations of some of our favorite characters. So, now that the movie is finally available in theaters, let’s explain all the cameos in The Flash.

Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and the Justice League

Image via Warner Bros.

The opening scene of The Flash firmly places the movie as a sequel to Justice League. After saving the world from Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), the Justice League remains in touch with each other to ask for help when needed. That happens once Batman (Ben Affleck) needs backup to capture criminals stealing a deadly virus from a Gotham City hospital. Besides Affleck’s Batman, the opening scene of The Flash also features Jeremy Irons’ Alfred, who works as the man in the chair for Bruce Wayne, connecting him to other Justice League members. And before the criminals are captured, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman shows up to lend a hand.

The whole sequence explains how the Justice League keeps working together in the DC universe, even though we are on the verge of a cinematic reboot that’ll lead to the new DCU. Throughout the film, we also get several nods to Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, and Henry Cavill’s Superman. And while Fisher and Cavill don’t get cameos, the presence of Affleck and Gadot right at the start of The Flash creates the interconnectivity DC movies have been lacking for the last few years.

Temuera Morrison

Image via Warner Bros

When Barry Allen discovers that he's messed up the timeline, he decided to try to reunite the Justice League in order to fix the error of his ways. When Barry tries to call Aquaman, he doesn't get Arthur Curry, but rather, his father, Tom Curry. Tom is played by Temuera Morrison, reprising the role of Tom from 2018's Aquaman. Morrison will also be returning as Tom in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, scheduled for release on December 20th.

Nicolas Cage as the Man of Steel

At the end of The Flash, the many versions of Barry Allen have messed around the timeline so much that different universes are crashing against each other. During this scene, we get short glimpses of who are the heroes of these alternate timelines. Due to the nature of the Multiverse, The Flash fulfills Nicolas Cage’s dream of becoming the Man of Steel. Cage almost starred in a Superman movie directed by Tim Burton. Unfortunately, the project never saw the light of day. But thanks to The Flash, we now can see Cage as the Man of Steel fighting a giant spider.

Adam West, Burt Ward, and Cesar Romero

During the Multiverse sequence, The Flash also uses archive footage to honor Adam West, Burt Ward, and Cesar Romero. West played Batman in the classic 1960s TV show, which also featured Ward as Robin and Romero as the Joker. In a blink-and-you-might-miss moment, we can see some footage from the series and hear Romero laughing as the Clown Prince of Crime. 1966’s Batman was the first series based on the Dark Knight comics, and it’s great that The Flash honored such an important milestone in DC history.

George Reeves’ Superman

Image Via Flamingo Films

Over a decade before Adam West became the World’s Greatest Detective in a series, George Reeves made history by playing Superman in the first feature film inspired by DC characters and the subsequent TV show that 1951’s Superman and the Mole Men spawned. The movie and the series' first two seasons were shot in black-and-white, explaining why The Flash brings Reeves back to a universe without color.

Christopher Reeve and Helen Slater as Kryptonian Heroes

While many iconic stars have worn the Man of Steel costume, Christopher Reeve remains the favorite Kryptonian of many DC fans. Reeve starred as Superman in four movies, Superman, Superman II: The Donner Cut, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest For Peace, all released between 1978 and 1987. His movies were so successful that they gave way to a Supergirl spinoff starring Helen Slater. Reeve and Slater appear side by side in one of the universes about to collide at the end of The Flash, adding the 80s Superman universe to the DC Multiverse canon.

Teddy Sears as Jay Garrick, the Golden Age Flash

DC's Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick, Running.

During the shock of dimensions, we also see Teddy Sears' version of Jay Garrick, the Golden Age Flash. In DC’s continuity, Jay Garrick is the first character to become the Flash, 16 years before Barry Allen first appeared on the pages of DC Comics. Sears played Jay Garrick in the television series The Flash, which also dealt with the Multiverse and alternate timelines. The star also appeared as the villains Zoom and Black Flash in the TV show.

George Clooney as the Dark Knight

Image by Annamaria Ward

After all the Multiverse extravaganza, Barry goes back in time to revert his changes to the timeline, supposedly fixing his mistakes. However, to let his father get out of jail, Barry slightly changes the position of a security camera, giving his father an alibi that would clear him from his murder accusations. Barry thinks this change is so tiny that it won’t cause repercussions in his timeline. However, he’s wrong. While the whole world seems to remain the same, Bruce Wayne is a different person, played by George Clooney instead of Ben Affleck. Clooney donned the cape and cowl in the maligned Batman & Robin, which makes this the most unexpected cameo in The Flash. However, with Clooney’s Batman becoming canon, we are forced to wonder if Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze and Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy also exist in this new DC timeline. The Flash was always supposed to clear the slate and give James Gunn and Peter Safran the space to create a new storyline. Still, the Clooney cameo at the end of The Flash comes with many uncomfortable questions about what’s canon from now on.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman

By the time the credits roll, The Flash is not finished with its cameos. In the only end-credits scene in the movie, Barry goes out to drink with Momoa’s Aquaman. While Arthur Curry was a heavy drinker in Justice League, he finds a noble purpose in 2018’s Aquaman. So, it’s weird to see the new King of Atlantis passing out in a puddle. The scene is played for laughs, but it also ties Barry’s story with that of the other Justice League members. Now, we just need to understand how the events of The Flash connect to Momoa-led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.