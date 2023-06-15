After decades of waiting for the comic book world's fastest superhero to get his feature film and many delays, the DC Universe is set to get a fresh coat of paint with the highly anticipated The Flash. Once a part of the DCEU's messy and constantly changing timeline, the long-delayed project is now being billed as a new starting point for new DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. Not only will this be the first blockbuster solo film for "the fastest man alive," but it's also primed to be a loose adaptation of the fan-favorite comic storyline, Flashpoint, which sees Barry Allen sprint through space and time into alternate realities of DC's Elseworlds.

In simpler terms, The Flash is primed to do for the DC Elseworlds what Spider-Man: No Way Home did for the Marvel Multiverse, bringing in characters and cast members from DC Films' past and uniting them with the modern heroes of the franchise. With a prolific collection of new faces and interpretations of characters fans never thought they'd see suit up again, the upcoming pseudo-reboot is undoubtedly one of the year's most anticipated films. That's not without cause, as the film made a huge splash with an early premiere at Cinemacon 2023, with reactions calling it "tremendous" and "heartfelt."

The Flash Release Date 2023-06-16

To learn more about who is playing Barry Allen and who will join them for their long-awaited, universe-spanning adventure, read below for Collider's comprehensive cast and character guide.

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash

Ezra Miller first appeared as The Flash in the DCEU through a few minor cameos via security camera footage in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in a flashback sequence where he defeats Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) in Suicide Squad. We saw them get a significant role when Barry was recruited by Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) for his new superhero task force in Justice League. While Barry is still young and naive, he can still help the League in their Earth-shattering conflict with Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds). Barry even single-handedly reverses the apocalypse in the Snyder Cut version of the film, though that cut is not considered DCEU canon.

With Barry's first-ever solo outing being an adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline, The Flash largely centers around Barry trying to save his mother from being murdered. He succeeds in this task, but the result leads to his universe being fundamentally changed and at risk of complete and total annihilation. To prevent this world and all the Elseworlds from being destroyed, Barry must team up with an alternate version of himself, an older variant of Batman (Michael Keaton), and a relatively jaded Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

Ezra Miller as Alternate Barry Allen

Ezra Miller will technically be playing two characters in The Flash. We already covered the first; the second should be a familiar face to Barry since it's his own face.

Barry's reset of the universe also creates an alternate version of himself, being the slightly younger teenage son of Henry (Ron Livingston) and Nora Allen (Maribel Verdú). This makes quite a problem for the DCEU Barry, as this means he won't be able to be a true family member of the Allens while the Alternate Barry is around. Barry's parents being alive in this timeline also presumably means the Alternate Barry never got his powers, though we see he eventually get superspeed in the film.

Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman

For the first time since 1992, Michael Keaton will be donning the iconic cowl of Batman after playing the beloved character in Batman 1989 and Batman Returns.

Keaton's interpretation of the Batman character revolutionized both the comic book film industry and the mythos of the beloved character, definitively setting itself apart from the much goofier Adam West show and film. The darker tone of Tim Burton's Batman '89 isn't devoid of humor, and that's partly due to the film's version of Bruce Wayne being suave and charismatic while his Batman is stoic and serious. Batman '89 sees the title character going toe to toe with his arch-nemesis, The Joker (Jack Nicholson), with the Clown Prince of Crime trying to turn Gotham City into his chaotic playground.

Things get even darker in Batman Returns, with Keaton's Batman having a conflict with three separate villains: business tycoon Max Shreck (Christopher Walken), the disgusting crime-lord Penguin (Danny DeVito), and the psychotic master thief Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). While the film would get two sequels with Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, though Michael Keaton would not play Batman in either of them. How he returns in The Flash is still a mystery, but he'll be a brave and bold ally to the Fastest Man Alive.

Ben Affleck as the DCEU's Bruce Wayne/Batman

Michael Keaton won't be the only Batman returning in The Flash, as Ben Affleck's DCEU incarnation will also be present in the film. Though he may not be as prevalent as Keaton's character, the DCEU's Bruce Wayne still looks like he will be a poignant mentor figure for Barry.

The first time we meet the DCEU's Bruce Wayne is Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He is an angry and broken man. He resents Superman (Henry Cavill) or his callous destruction of Metropolis, which resulted in many of his Wayne Company employees being killed. Deciding Superman is too dangerous to stay on Earth, Batman decides he must die and nearly succeeds in killing the Man of Steel. That's until Superman bravely sacrifices himself to kill the deadly Doomsday, thus restoring hope in Bruce Wayne and inspiring him to found the Justice League.

Batman became a mentor figure to the still young and inexperienced Barry in Justice League, and he's the one who advises against changing the past in The Flash.

Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth

Once again assisting Master Bruce in all of his crime-fighting needs is Alfred Pennyworth, played by Jeremy Irons.

Alfred is far more than Bruce Wayne's butler; he's his voice of reason and the mastermind behind his various gear and sources of intel. Since Batman and his Justice League teammates stopped an extra-terrestrial threat, he also offers his services to the rest of the League's members, such as Barry Allen.

Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl

Kara Zor-El is the cousin of Clark Kent, and she typically comes to Earth later than Superman but is still a bit younger. The recent comic run seen in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (which will be adapted into a film) depicts Kara as a bit more of a war-torn character, being older when Krypton was destroyed and spending years in isolation. That darker depiction seems to inspire The Flash's interpretation of Supergirl, showing her trapped in some sort of prison while General Zod (Michael Shannon) aims to destroy Earth.

Michael Shannon as General Zod

After decimating Metropolis in Man of Steel, Zod has returned in the new timeline to wreak havoc on Earth, once again played by Michael Shannon.

The first significant threat ever seen in the DCEU, General Zod, was imprisoned in the Phantom Zone after leading a deadly coup on Krypton, killing Superman's father, Jor-El (Russell Crowe), just days before the planet's destruction. Years later, Zod and his minions escape the Phantom Zone and begin searching for Jor-El's son, Kal-El, who now goes by Clark Kent on Earth. Superman refuses to let Zod kill the planet he loves and makes the tough decision to kill Zod to save an innocent family. Zod's body would later be used by Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) to create Doomsday in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In a timeline with no Superman, Zod's chances of destroying Earth have increased exponentially, and Supergirl is likely the only person who can end his reign of terror.

Antje Traue as Faora-UI

Zod will not be the only evil Kryptonian returning in The Flash, as Antje Traue will also be reprising her role as Faora-UI —a fan-favorite character from Man of Steel.

Zod's right-hand woman, Faora, handles all the busy work beneath Zod, such as interrogating meager humans or retrieving specimens and information for her master. She tangles with Superman more than a few times and proves to be his equal in combat on every occasion. She even forms a rivalry with and is ultimately bested by a human Colonel named Nathan Hardy (Christopher Meloni).

Kiersey Clemons as Iris West

Making her first appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League, Iris West is played by Kiersey Clemons. Historically in the comics, Iris West is to Barry Allen what Lois Lane is to Clark Kent, being the love of The Flash's life. Coincidentally, like Lois Lane, Iris is also typically a tough-as-nails reporter with no qualms about covering dangerous stories despite her lack of superpowers. In Zack Snyder's Justice League, Iris is nearly killed in a fatal car accident but is saved at the last second by Barry. Whether that still happened in the main continuity is unknown, but it might not even matter if Barry destroys the original timeline.

Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry

Curiously enough, while there's no word on whether Aquaman (Jason Momoa) will appear in the film, however, his father will with Temuera Morrison reprising his role as Tom Curry.

Tom Curry debuted in the original Aquaman film, where he was a humble lighthouse keeper until an on-the-run Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) washed up on his shore. The two quickly fell in love and had a child in young Arthur. That was until Atlanna's past caught up to her, and Atlantean soldiers attacked Arthur's home. Fearing for the safety of Tom and Arthur, Atlanna leaves the surface to go back to her kingdom, leaving Tom to think she has died. The film's end subverts that expectation as Atlanna, and Tom reunite and embrace each other.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Patty Spivot

After charming audiences in the cult-favorite comedy series Derry Girls, Saoirse-Monica Jackson will get her next big role in The Flash with Patty Spivot.

Patty is usually portrayed as a forensic scientist for the Central City Police Department. This makes her a close co-worker of Barry Allen, who got his powers while working in a forensics lab. While the police of the DC Universe doesn't always take kindly to vigilantism, Patty is still a consistent ally to both Barry Allen and The Flash.

Ron Livingston as Henry Allen

The Conjuring star Ron Livingston is taking over the role of Barry's father following the recasting of the part from Watchmen star Billy Crudup.

Henry Allen first appeared in the DCEU in Justice League, where Barry visits his father regularly in prison. Henry has been serving a life sentence after being falsely accused of murdering his wife and Barry's mother. Even behind bars, Henry still showed his love and support to his son during this trying time, while Barry has made it his mission to prove his father's innocence. Barry appears to give his father a happier life in the new timeline, but this comes at a cost.

Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen

Playing opposite Ron Livingston as Barry's mother is Maribel Verdú, who is best known for her role in Pan's Labyrinth.

Nora is essentially why Barry wanted to fight crime after she was mysteriously murdered in her own home. This has happened in various ways in the many comic adaptations, sometimes being committed by Barry's arch-nemesis Reverse Flash and other times by an unnamed home invader. By changing the timeline and saving Nora, Barry will see his mother for the first time in years, despite creating an unstable new world.

Rudy Mancuso as Albert Desmond

Internet comedy star Rudy Mancuso will be making his DC debut as Albert Desmond - someone who has been both friend and foe in the comics.

Like Patty Spivot, Desmond worked as a forensic scientist for the Central City, often working with Barry Allen. At least, that's what the good side of Desmond did for a living, as Desmond suffers from multiple-personality disorder. His other half is evil to the core and takes on the guise of Doctor Alchemy to cause trouble for Barry Allen. His turn to crime makes him one of the Flash's more obscure yet tragic members of his rogue's gallery.

'The Flash' Is Packed with Cameos

Multiverse films like The Flash have become well-known for introducing a wealth of cameos. The latest DC film is no exception, as there are plenty of surprise appearances that we won't dare spoil for you here. That's especially true in the film's epic finale, where nearly every generation of DC film and television is represented in a jaw-dropping climax, ending, and end-credits scene.