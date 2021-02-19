For a good long while there, it seemed like The Flash movie was never gonna' happen. But not only do we seem to be full speed ahead with Andy Muschietti as director, but the IT filmmaker is making some major additions to the DCEU. In a truly delightful video, Muschietti revealed that actress Sasha Calle will join the cast as Supergirl. And by revealed, I do mean to Calle herself, as well. Seriously, watch the video. Brighten your dang day.

“I saw more than four hundred auditions," Muschietti told Deadline. "The US, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role."

Calle is a relative unknown to the wider comic book crowd, most notably appearing on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless in a role that earned her an Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama nomination at the Daytime Emmys. Calle has also co-starred in the Youtube limited series, Socially Awkward.

In DC lore, Supergirl is Kara Zor-el, Superman's cousin from the doomed planet Krypton. The character made her live-action debut in the 1984 Supergirl film played by Helen Slater, while Melissa Benoist brought the role to life for five seasons for The CW's Supergirl, as well as the network's various Arrow-verse crossovers. Calle's casting marks the first time ever that Supergirl's blues-and-reds will be worn by a Latina actress.

The Flash is set to star Ezra Miller, reviving the speedster role he played in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League. The character's standalone film has cycled through more than a few versions—including a reportedly "darker" script Miller wrote with comic scribe Grant Morrison—before landing on Muschietti in the director's seat with a script by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, Bumblebee). Last we heard, The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

