DC's latest cinematic universe entry The Flash is home to a wide variety of interesting and unique characters as Barry Allen travels across time and the multiverse. Characters range from classic portrayals and characters brought back to the big screen to brand-new characters never before seen on the cinematic scale.

As is the case with a multiverse action movie, not every character is as likable or interesting as the rest, so it's interesting to see which characters rise above the rest. While the film may have a large variety of massively impactful characters when it comes to the numerous cameos, it's the primary cast of the film that helps bring it all together in the end.

10 General Zod

Michael Shannon returns as General Zod, who paralleling his role in Man of Steel, has begun his invasion of Earth in search of the missing and reclusive Kryptonian living among humanity. Although instead of Superman, Zod in this timeline is instead searching for Kara Zor-El, Kal-El's older cousin who was sent alongside him in this slightly different timeline.

While his motivation and appearance may be a carbon copy of that from Man of Steel, The Flash simply doesn't have enough time in its runtime to focus on the variance between Zod's original outing. As such, there really isn't a lot that Zod's return brings to the table aside from providing an army of evil Kryptonians for the heroes to battle against in the climax of the film.

9 Patty Spivot and Albert Desmond

Played by Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso, Patty and Albert are two of Barry's obnoxious coworkers at the lab he works, who constantly pick on Barry's misfortunes at work. Although the duo is initially only seen in the first act as Barry's coworkers, they return during the alternate timeline showing up as the alternate universe Barry's annoying roommates.

During their first appearance, Patty and Albert are nothing to write home about, seeming as nothing more than generic bully characters to help establish Barry's loner status. The characters are much more entertaining as roommates to the younger alternate universe Barry, as their hilariously awkward back and forth with modern-day Barry is one of the comedic highlights of the film.

8 Henry Allen

Ron Livingston portrays the role of Henry Allen, Barry Allen's father who has been unfairly prosecuted for the murder of Barry's mother and has been imprisoned ever since. While Barry has never given up the battle to free his father from prison, Henry has accepted his fate and is much more focused on making sure that Barry is living his life to the fullest without worrying about him.

It's a pleasantly rare change of pace to see a superhero parent figure that isn't either dead or an evil villain, and Livingston's Henry Allen provides the perfect wholesome everyday father to Barry. In both the present timeline and the alternate timeline, it's apparent just how much love Henry shares for his son and his family, complete with that perfect awkward 2000s dad energy.

7 Iris West

Kiersey Clemons portrays the role of Iris West, a young journalist and former classmate of Barry who happens to have a growing love and appreciation for Barry and his efforts to save his father. While Barry has also had a long-time crush on Iris, he has simply been too socially awkward to ask her out in the past, although he eventually is able to secure a date with her by the end of the film.

It's clear from Iris's first scenes that she has an unexpected level of caring and compassion for Barry and his plight that other people simply haven't shown him in his life. Iris and Barry have genuine chemistry with one another, and while their relationship will hopefully be more fleshed out in the future, this film only scratches the surface of her character's potential.

6 Ben Affleck's Batman

Ben Affleck returns as the DC Extended Universe's Bruce Wayne, enlisting the help of Barry Allen for a heist gone wrong during the first major action scene of the film. Bruce also acts as the figure that Barry confines in after his discovery of his time travel abilities, and shares with Barry the importance of living in the present and how the past shapes who we become.

While his time in the film is short, Affleck's seemingly final portrayal of the caped crusader is a fitting end for the character, who is at peace with his role in the world and making changes to better himself. On top of delivering a great action chase scene in the film's first act, Bruce's advice and words ring true throughout the entirety of Barry's journey across timelines and the multiverse.

5 Michael Keaton's Batman

Michael Keaton returns to once again portray the role of Bruce Wayne over 30 years after his previous portrayal in Batman Returns. While initially having hung up the cowl for good, Barry's plight for finding Superman and fighting off Zod in this new timeline convinces Wayne to dawn the bat suit once again for one final ride.

Keaton's Batman has always been a perfect casting choice with a terrific on-screen presence, and Keaton still over 30 years later perfectly encapsulates the character of Batman. His mannerisms and approach have always made him distinct from the other batmen, and he evolves into acting as a great mentor figure throughout his time in The Flash.

4 Kara Zor-El / Supergirl

Sasha Calle plays Kara Zor-El, the Kryptonian older cousin of Kal-El, who was transported alongside him to Earth and tasked to look over and protect her younger cousin. The two ended up being separated before arriving on Earth, and Kara ended up trapped inside a Siberian prison, yet is saved by Barry and Batman so that she can stop the incoming invasion of Zod.

While Kara may share the same visuals and powers as her younger cousin, Superman, she initially doesn't share his love for humanity and the Earth, having spent her time trapped in a prison. She eventually turns over a new leaf and helps Barry in fighting against Zod, as she soon fights with a burning passion and revenge for not only humanity but Kal-El as well.

3 2013 Barry Allen / The Flash

After Barry Allen goes back in time and saves his mother's perilous fate, he is soon forced into an alternate 2013 where his mother lived and the Allens lived a happy normal life together. Barry soon comes face to face with an alternate version of himself from this timeline, who is much more careless and rebellious without the pain of losing his mother as a child. The two Barrys are soon forced to work together in order to stop Zod and return Barry to his original timeline.

While having a similar appearance and being played by the same actor, 2013's Barry Allen is much more chaotic and comedic than his older, more mature counterpart. The Barrys have a great comedic dynamic with each other, although it soon becomes apparent that this version of Barry doesn't have the same capabilities or drive to become a superhero.

2 Nora Allen

Maribel Verdú plays Nora Allen, the late mother of Barry who was tragically murdered when Barry was at a young age. Through time traveling and alternate universe shenanigans, Barry comes face to face with his late mother multiple times throughout the film and is even able to save her from her perilous fate.

Verdú is able to perfectly portray the encapsulation of a wholesome and caring mother future that Barry has always remembered his mother being, making her demise all the more heartbreaking. Especially during the ending emotional climax of the film, Barry's final goodbye to his mother is one of the saddest and most genuine emotional moments in the entire DC extended universe.

1 Barry Allen / The Flash

Ezra Miller plays Barry Allen, a superhero who has the ability to move at superhuman speeds and has dawned the superhero title of The Flash. When Barry learns that he is able to run fast enough to travel backward in time, he uses this ability to go back and save the life of his mother, resulting in dire consequences that threaten the multiverse.

Barry's self-actualization and learning to move on from his past is the central theme and message of the film, and the film is greatly able to have the audience care for his plight and struggles. As everyone wishes that they could change something in their past, Barry's multiverse adventures soon have him realize the importance of not being focused on the past and instead living in the present.

