DC Studios for their with The Flash, as it looks to press the reset button while morphing into the new DC Universe. Insiders will be able to get an early look at that reboot, as Variety has reported that The Flash will premiere at CinemaCon 2023 two months prior to its theatrical release.

According to the report, The Flash will screen at the upcoming convention, which will take place at Ceasar's Palace in Las Vegas from April 24 to April 27. CinemaCon describes itself on its website as "the largest and most important gathering of movie theater owners from around the world," and the major film studios typically premiere new footage, sizzle-reels, and trailers. Many times, new films are often confirmed at CinemaCon as well. While showing full films at CinemaCon doesn't happen too often, The Flash will not be the first project to trot itself out at the convention. Paramount notably screened Top Gun: Maverick at CinemaCon 2022, giving a preview of the film that would go onto dominate that year's summer box office. Variety reported that DC is still expected to host a pre-screening presentation of its upcoming films, so The Flash is slated to play on April 25.

The Flash does not come out in theaters until June 16, so DC's decision to premiere the film early might be an effort to generate more buzz about the project. However, this screening aside, there's no shortage of anticipation regarding the upcoming film, which released its first trailer during the recent Super Bowl. Starring Ezra Miller, The Flash will follow the titular hero, Barry Allen, as he "travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans." Directed by Andy Muschietti off a screenplay from Christina Hodson, The Flash also stars Michael Shannon as General Zod, along with Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Ben Affleck as Batman. The most notable cast member, though, is Michael Keaton, who will also portray Batman, reprising his role for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: New 'The Flash' Character Posters Tease a Different Kind of Super-Powered Bat-Family

While anticipation is high, The Flash has not been without its shortage of problems. The film, which was first announced more than nine years ago, has gone through multiple directors and has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also the question of the film's star, Miller, who has recently been mired in a series of problematic legal troubles, including a burglary case and assault allegations. At one point, it was reported that DC and parent company Warner Bros. Discovery were even considering shelving the film due to the issues surrounding Miller.

However, Miller would go onto issue an apology for their behavior, and post-production on The Flash would continue as planned. Following their apology, Miller reportedly won back the studio executives. They're not the only one who garnered a positive reception, with the film itself recieving high marks from DC. The company's recently anointed co-chairman and the brainchild behind the DCU, James Gunn, described The Flash as "f--king amazing" and "one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen."

Audiences will have a chance to judge the film for themselves when The Flash is released by Warner Bros. on June 16, 2023. The trailer for the film can be seen below: